BR vs TKR Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

The Barbados Royals and the Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns in the 23rd match of the CPL 2021 on Thursday, September 9, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, started their CPL campaign with a few hiccups. They lost two of their first three CPL games by a margin of less than 10 runs. In the match against Guyana Amazon Warriors, luck didn’t favor them as they lost in the Super Over.

In their previous two CPL matches, the Knight Riders thumped Jamaica Tallawahs. In their last game on Tuesday, September 7, TKR beat the Tallawahs by a mammoth margin of 75 runs. The victory not only helped their net run rate, but also lifted them to second in the CPL points table.

After being put in to bat first, TKR managed to score 167 for four in 20 overs. Tim Seifert and Kieron Pollard’s 60-run partnership off 20 balls helped the team post a significant score. Prior to that, Lendl Simmons also played a handy knock of 42 off 39 with three fours and a six.

While defending the score, the TKR bowlers didn’t allow the Tallawahs to stage a comeback. The Tallawahs were bowled out for 92 in 18.2 overs. Ali Khan, playing his first game in CPL 2021, picked up four wickets. Ravi Rampaul and Sunil Narine also got two wickets each.

The Royals, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the CPL points table. But the fact they defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors by 45 runs in their previous encounter should give them confidence. Batting first, the Royals scored 185 in 20 overs.

Glenn Phillips top-scored for them with a 31-ball 44. In the Warriors’ run-chase, Nyeem Young picked up three wickets. Raymon Reifer and Jake Lintott lent him the apt support, having picked up two wickets each.

Can TKR string together three wins on the trot in the CPL?

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

TKR’s Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine have bowled the greatest number of dot balls in CPL 2021. Ravi Rampaul is their leading wicket-taker as well. The likes of Khary Pierre and Isuru Udana have shown good form.

Hence, the Royals may not find run-scoring easy in their upcoming CPL encounter. To stop the Knight Riders from winning the encounter, the Royals’ bowlers need to be on top of their game.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this CPL game.

