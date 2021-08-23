"He's not shying back from it" - Brad Hogg believes Virat Kohli is setting an example by showing his vulnerability 

Former Australian player Brad Hogg praised Virat Kohli for displaying honesty and not backing away from his poor form. The Indian skipper has had to juggle between his batting woes and responsibilities as the leader of this outfit.

What a game of cricket 👌

Everyone stepping up, love the commitment and attitude. Way to go boys 🇮🇳 💪 pic.twitter.com/hSgmxkLiiP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2021

Kohli has endured a poor series with the bat so far. Across two Tests, he has been dismissed by four different bowlers and has failed to reach the fifty-run mark.

However, he has been at his aggressive best when it comes to team selection and captaincy. The ploy to play four seamers has paid dividends as they emerged as India's match-winners in the second Test.

Hogg spoke highly of Kohli's attribute of being vulnerable as a leader and believes it helps youngsters to follow in his footsteps. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"Leaders have to show their vulnerability as well, and Virat Kohli has been doing that with his little lack of form or the tough run he's had as of late. He's not shying back from it. He's getting out there and he realizes that he is in it and he's working on it. And what that does, it creates that environment where the youngsters see it from their leaders and they feel comfortable to go in there and follow their leader."

Kohli is creating an environment of excellence: Brad Hogg

The former left-arm Chinaman praised the overall system of the Indian team, which is built on discipline, training and planning. Hogg feels that India have created a platform for consistency. Hogg added:

"He's creating an environment of excellence, where there is a lot of discipline, there's a clean environment there, and when you're on the training track there is no wasted time - every second is valuable time to hone your skills and make sure you're right for the game. Virat Kohli doesn't expect players to do what he won't or can't do."

The 32-year-old has instilled a winning mentality that has allowed them to dominate the international circuit in the recent past. With overseas wins off the bucket list, the spotlight shifts to claiming ICC silverware, which would ultimately be the crown jewel for Kohli - the captain.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava