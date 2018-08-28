Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bradman Turns 110: 5 Incredible feats you never knew.

Sarthak Khandelwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
385   //    28 Aug 2018, 21:37 IST

52 Matches, 6996 Runs at an average of 99.94 and a duck in the last Test Innings when he needed just 4 runs to complete an average of 100. All these astonishing as well as depressing numbers under the belt of just one person.

Coming Out To Bat
The Greatest Ever Coming Out To Bat.

Sir Donald George Bradman, the greatest cricketer, as well as the greatest ball-game sportsperson of all-time, was born on 27th August in 1908 in Cootamundra, New South Wales, Australia.

Having played his last test match a little over 70 years back, the phenomenal batsman still holds a number of cricketing records which might never be broken. And his average of 99.94 after playing 80 Test Innings, is regarded as his most iconic and well-known achievement. It almost looks as if his stats are apocryphal. No one since has even come close to his god-like career stats.

Sadly, his career got broken for a long time when he was well in his prime. The second World War, that lasted for 6 years helped to ruin the legend's stats as he was limited to 'only' 29 centuries and 12 double centuries by the time his career ended famously in 1948.

There are a number of well-known facts of his, but here are 4 incredible not-so-well-known feats of The Don:

#5 Almost scored a third Triple Hundred: 299*

Don Bradman
The Don famously was left stranded just one shy of a triple ton

It is very well known that Sir Donald Bradman was the first batsman to score 2 triple centuries in Test cricket and only Brian Lara, Virender Sehwag, and Chris Gayle have matched this amazing feat. But, Bradman once missed out on another Triple Hundred by just a single run when he was batting against South Africa in 1932 at Adelaide.

Coming in at no.3, Bradman stayed not out in his innings of 299, as the no.11 batsman, HM Thurlow was run out when Australia's score read 513, denying Bradman of what could have been his 3rd triple hundred.

Virender Sehwag once got out on 293 against Sri Lanka in 2009. So technically, Bradman holds the record for being the only batsman to score 299 or more 3 times. Well, that's something (tongue in cheek).

Sarthak Khandelwal
CONTRIBUTOR
