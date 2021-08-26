"Break your innings down to time rather than runs" - Michael Vaughan's advice to Virat Kohli 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has opened up on Virat Kohli's dismal run of form and believes it's all on his mind. The Indian skipper perished for just 7 in the first innings of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds.

Virat Kohli is arguably enduring the worst patch of form of his career and has been averaging just over 20 since 2020. His wait for the elusive 71st International hundred has now crossed 50 innings and the similar fashion behind his dismissals bodes as an area of concern.

Vaughan firmly feels the runs are bound to come if Kohli spends time at the crease. He suggested Kohli should try and survive short periods of time out in the middle to reap the rewards. While speaking on Cricbuzz, Vaughan said:

'I don't see his movements being any different. It's just his mind. My advice for him would be to look at the clock when you go out, if it's 20 past 11, say I'll be there at half-past, and when you get to half-past, I'm just going to be there at 22. Just break it into small segments and try and break your innings down to time rather than runs because Virat will score runs if he's out there for an element of time,'

One of the worst days in Indian Test Cricket history: Michael Vaughan

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, nothing went India's way over the course of the duration of the entire day. They were bowled out for one of their lowest Test scores and finished the day wicket-less with the ball.

To sum it up, Vaughan labeled the day as one of the worst in India's rich Test cricket history following their failures across all three departments. Vaughan added:

'I don't know why but they didn't seem to have that same intensity, the ball was not swinging. In the field they were clumsy, then that catch went down Rohit Sharma at second slip. I would say in India's Test match cricket history, that would be one of the worst days that they've ever had,'

India's first innings collapse at Leeds marks the second time in less than 12 months that the team has been bowled out for a total below 100.

