Break wasn’t difficult as I was never in pain: Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah says his break was not that difficult because he did not have to deal with any physical pain during his time on the sidelines.

Bumrah last played for India in a Test match against West Indies in August 2019 before sustaining the stress fracture in his lower back.

He recovered recently and was picked in the Indian squad straightaway for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah thinks he has returned in better shape because he worked a lot on his strength and conditioning while he was away from the action.

“It was not difficult for me as I was never in pain. Not even for a single day. I took it as an opportunity to build my strength.” Bumrah was quoted as saying by bcci.tv.

The 26-year old speedster, who has been India’s best white-ball bowler in the last couple of years, insists he is now much hungrier as well, after not playing cricket for four months.

According to Bumrah, he wanted to come back as early as possible, but he knew it was important not to rush it and go through the rehabilitation process properly.

“I was playing regularly. Then I got a break and after that, I felt like ‘now you want to play as soon as possible’. You are always eager but you don’t want to rush into things.” Bumrah added.

Bumrah has revealed that during his break, he had regular chats with the support staff of the Indian team, particularly with the bowling coach Bharat Arun.

The Indian camp was always keen to know what he was doing and if his recovery was on the right track or not. They also provided their inputs from time to time.

“Very good inputs (from bowling coach Bharat Arun). I was always in touch with the support staff. The team management also kept on asking me what was going on and how was I progressing.” Bumrah concluded.