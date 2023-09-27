Former New Zealand captain and current England head coach Brendon McCullum turns 42 on Wednesday, September 27. One of the most illustrious players to have represented New Zealand, McCullum’s career spanned from 2002 to 2016 and he left an indelible mark with a collection of records.

McCullum's influence extended beyond his individual achievements. He played a pivotal role in shaping New Zealand cricket into a formidable and immensely beloved team across all formats.

The team under Brendon McCullum's leadership was characterized by their aggressive approach with both bat and ball, all while maintaining a sportsmanlike demeanor devoid of the sledging and unnecessary aggression often witnessed in the cricketing world.

He has now taken over as the head coach of England’s Test team and has ushered in a new era for the side. Bazball – one of the most used terms in cricket is a testament to the positive approach instilled by McCullum.

Here we take a look at Brendon McCullum’s 3 most Bazball knocks for New Zealand:

#3 77 vs England (February 2015, Wellington)

Brendon McCullum dominated the England bowling attack

New Zealand bowlers were in terrific form as they knocked over England for 123 in the group stage of the ICC World Cup 2015. This was only the beginning of England's woes, as New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum walked out and smashed his way to the fastest World Cup fifty, achieving the milestone in a mere 18 balls.

New Zealand did not break any sweat and chased down the target in just 12.2 overs. This was a forgettable tournament for England and their white-ball revolution started after they were shunted out of the tournament. Incidentally, they adopted the approach McCullum used on them in this match.

#2 202 vs Pakistan (November 2014, Sharjah)

An emotional Brendon McCullum blazed away

Played in the aftermath of the tragic death of Phil Hughes, this innings held deep emotional significance for the Kiwi captain. Brendon McCullum, wearing the initials PH beneath the silver fern on his shirt in tribute, described his approach as instinctive as he blazed his way to the fastest Test century by a New Zealand batter at that time, reaching the coveted three-figure mark in just 78 deliveries.

McCullum blazed away to 202 off 188 balls, with 21 fours and 11 sixes and he led New Zealand to 388-2 at lunch on the third day in reply to Pakistan's 351. New Zealand posted a mammoth 690 and took the game quite convincingly by an innings and 80 runs as the series was tied.

#1 145 vs Australia (February 2016, Christchurch)

McCullum saved his best for the last

Brendon McCullum saved his best – possibly for his last match. In his farewell Test match, McCullum ensured that it would be etched into cricketing history, delivering the fastest Test century ever recorded, achieved in just 54 balls. He laced almost all the Australian bowlers and smashed 21 fours and six sixes.

He was finally dismissed for 145 runs off 79 balls by James Pattinson. However, his brilliance was not enough as Australia, on the back of tons from Joe Burns and Steve Smith, pulled away and won the match by seven wickets.