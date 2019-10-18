Brian Lara thinks the Indian Team is heading in the right direction under Virat Kohli

Brian Lara has heaped praise on the Indian cricket team.

After winning their 11th consecutive home series, the Indian team and captain Virat Kohli have been praised from all quarters of the cricketing community. The latest former cricketer to join the chorus is West Indian batting great, Brian Lara.

Speaking to the media at an event in Mumbai, Lara was all praises for the Indian team, especially the fast bowlers. According to the West Indian, India ticks all the three departments- batting, bowling and fielding exceptionally well. Lara said:

“The Indian outfit - batting, bowling, and fielding - is exceptional...I thought their fast bowlers were sometimes unplayable [during the recent Test series in the West Indies]. So, starting with that you've got to give India credit with where their cricket is; they're at a very high point.”

Mohammed Shami (left) and Jasprit Bumrah (right).

Brian Lara even compared the current crop of Indian fast bowlers to the special pack of West Indies quicks of the 1980s and ’90s who belonged to a different breed altogether.

"Unbelievable. I saw them in the West Indies and I must say what I was accustomed to in the past, in the '90s and early part of the 21st century, this is a little bit exceptional, this is pretty special. When you look at the quality - [Mohammed] Shami, [Jasprit] Bumrah, [Umesh] Yadav, they are unbelievable. And the guys that you have on the sidelines, it reminds me a little bit of what the West Indies had back in the '80s and '90's, the reserve strength is very important in assessing a team's ability. If your reserve strength is very good - Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] and all these guys are sitting on the sidelines - then it means that your attack is quality.”

Brian Lara las likened India's bowling attack to the fabled West Indies force of the past.

Despite losing badly overseas, Lara considers India to be an improved touring side in the present times. He said:

“We all know the Indian team was not the most respected when they travelled. They were very respected at home but now India on a world stage anywhere they play is a force to be reckoned with…They're now traveling well, they're playing abroad and beating oppositions, which is great.”

On Rohit Sharma’s second life in the Test side, Lara expects Rohit to come good in the longest format of the game as well.

"I think Rohit Sharma is an awesome player in all varieties of the game…Obviously, in the limited-overs aspect he's been all through successful. I don't see any reason why he shouldn't be in Test cricket.”

Impressed by Virat Kohli’s influence on the Indian team, Lara stated that the foundations were laid by the previous captain MS Dhoni. However, he believes that both are different characters on the field and have led the team in their own way, taking the Indian team in the right direction.

"He [Kohli] is the ultimate captain in terms of his performances, he leads by example in all aspects of the game, on and off the field as well. And he came on after MS Dhoni. Obviously, he [Dhoni] laid the foundation, he did things a different way. So Indian cricket is heading in the right direction, I think it's influenced by some of the best people so obviously, they're reaping the benefits of it.”

Rohit Sharma (left) and Virat Kohli (right).

Brian Lara is set to feature in a new T20 tournament that will be aimed at promoting road safety, called the Road Safety World Series. The tournament is expected to be held between 2nd February and 16th February, in Mumbai. The tournament will also see Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan returning to the field.