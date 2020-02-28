Glenn McGrath believes Brian Lara was slightly harder to bowl to than Sachin Tendulkar

Brian Lara (left) and Sachin Tendulkar (right)

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath revealed that West Indies great Brian Lara was tougher to bowl to in comparison to Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Speaking to TOI, McGrath opened up about the greatness of the two batters and how he loved taking up the challenge of bowling to them.

Cricket's most celebrated pacer, McGrath explained that Lara had the patience to bat for days without giving a single opportunity to the bowler, and also the ability to score quickly at the same time.

He revealed that he might have got both batsmen out more than 15 times in his career, but Lara still had the upper hand as he often piled on the big scores.

Brian Lara's double century against Australia

“That was Brian (Lara). He never changed his game... I may have got him out 15 times, but he also scored big hundreds and double hundreds against us when both me and Warnie (Shane Warne) were playing together for Australia.”

Sachin Tendulkar

McGrath clarified that while bowling to Tendulkar wasn't easy, Lara's fearlessness made him a much harder batsman to bowl at. McGrath also spoke highly of Lara's attitude towards batting and how he could change the complexion of any game within a matter of sessions.

“When it was his day, he could do absolutely anything. Sachin was equally as good, but there was something about Brian where he could just keep going and he was slightly harder to bowl to than Sachin. He was more fearless.”