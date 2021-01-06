Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars | Preview, probable XI, match prediction and live streaming details

After finally snapping their 4-game winless run in the BBL 2020-21 with a win against Hobart Hurricanes, the Melbourne Stars take on Brisbane Heat at the Carrara Oval on Thursday.

Melbourne Stars started the season as one of the in-form teams, but have lost their way in recent weeks. A washed-out match against Perth Scorchers snapped their momentum, after which they lost 3 games in succession.

The torrid run finally came to an end against Hobart Hurricanes, as they kept themselves in the hunt for the playoffs with a 10-run win. Marcus Stoinis (97*) fell just short of scoring the season’s first century, but his heroics meant that Melbourne Stars made 183/6 at the end of 20 overs.

A solid bowling effort led by Sam Rainbird and Adam Zampa prevented the Hurricanes from getting over the line, despite their late charge. The win meant that Melbourne Stars are now 5th in the Big bash points table, with 15 points from 7 games. With players like Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran, and Liam Hatcher to call upon, Glenn Maxwell’s side will aim to replicate their early season form.

One place below them are their Thursday’s opponents, Brisbane Heat. Despite their position, they come into the clash in great form, having won their last two BBL fixtures.

They beat Sydney Thunder by 5 wickets, after making a meal of the routine run chase. Brisbane Heat’s batting has been a worry, with none of the batsmen breaching the 180-run mark yet. However, Chris Lynn's return has boosted them. Also, they should be upbeat after Joe Denly and Joe Burns' half-centuries in the last game.

Brisbane Heat’s bowling, however, has been on point. Mark Steketee (12 wickets) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (11 wickets) have been outstanding for Heat this season.

Brisbane Heat haven’t won at the Carrara Oval yet, and also lost out to Melbourne Stars the last time these two sides faced each other earlier this year. The Stars bowled out Brisbane Heat for 125, wrapping up the chase early as they won by 6 wickets that day.

BBL 2020-21: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars match details

Date: January 7, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 3:50 PM IST / 8:20 PM Local Time

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars weather report

The BBL 2021 clash has a high chance of being interrupted by light rain, with varying levels of showers predicted throughout the day. The weather could also pose problems to the outfield, and the average temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars pitch report

The average score on the pitch is 156, and the surface assists the batsmen. But if the conditions are overcast, the quicker bowlers may get some help if the rain stays away. The captain, who wins the toss, is likely to field first. 3 out of the four games at the venue have been won by teams batting second this season.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars predicted XIs

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (c), Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nicholas Pooran, Seb Gotch (wk), Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake,

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars match prediction

With both teams doing well in their respective last matches, it is difficult to call this BBL 2021 clash. However, with Melbourne Stars having a star-studded squad, they are the favorites to win the game and get their season up and running again.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars - TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV