BRW vs MON Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 League match - July 27th, 2023

Brampton Wolves and Montreal Tigers will face off against each other in the 11th match of the Global T20 League at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on Thursday, July 27.

Brampton Wolves, led by Tim Southee, are having an exceptional tournament as they have won two matches, while a single encounter ended without a result.

They carry an astounding net run rate of +8.497 in three matches, which will help them going into the business end of the competition.

Chris Lynn's Montreal Tigers are having a proper tournament with three wins from as many matches. They’re currently leading the points table and would be eager to continue the momentum as the tournament is nearing the playoffs.

Here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the BRW vs MON Dream11 game.

#3 Chris Lynn (MON) - 9 Credits

Chris Lynn (MON) - 9 Credits

Montreal Tigers opening batter Chris Lynn is a highly impactful player once he settles down in the powerplay overs. In the BRW vs MON Dream11 game, he can be a good captaincy choice. In three matches this season, he has scored 86 runs at an average of 43.

We can expect him to unleash his powerful strokes all around the park.

#2 Logan van Beek (BRW) - 8 Credits

Logan van Beek (BRW) - 8 Credits

Logan van Beek is currently leading the wicket tally in the tournament with seven wickets from just three matches. He is expected to add more scalps to his wickets column in the upcoming encounter.

Along with the ball, Logan can contribute with the bat as well, which makes him a promising captaincy pick in the BRW vs MON Dream11 game.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan (MON) - 9 Credits

Shakib Al Hasan (MON) - 9 Credits

74 runs from and four scalps - These are the figures of the all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from the ongoing tournament. He would hold a heavy weight in both departments.

The in-form all-rounder undoubtedly is the most reliable captaincy choice in the BRW vs MON Dream11 game.

