Who is Logan van Beek? 5 things to know about Netherlands all-rounder who stunned West Indies in World Cup Qualifier match

Logan van Beek won the Man of the Match award in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 group stage match between Netherlands and West Indies. The all-rounder stuned the two-time champions by smashing 30 runs in the Super Over against Jason Holder.

West Indies and Netherlands finished with 374 runs each in their respective 50 overs, taking the game into a Super Over. The Dutch team batted first and raced to 30 runs, thanks to three fours and three sixes from Logan van Beek.

Captain Scott Edwards asked van Beek to bowl for the Dutch and he took two wickets while conceding eight runs to guide Netherlands to a memorable win.

Not many fans knew about Logan van Beek's talents before this game. In this listicle now, we will look at some interesting facts about the Dutch all-rounder.

#1 Logan van Beek was born in New Zealand

Although Logan plays for the Netherlands cricket team, his hometown is Canterbury in Christchurch, New Zealand. He even represented the Kiwis at the U-19 level and played for New Zealand 'A' in unofficial Test matches earlier this year.

Since the New Zealand selection committee does not pick him in the Blackcaps squads, he continues to represent the Netherlands in white-ball cricket.

#2 Logan van Beek's grandfather played for West Indies

Cricket runs in the blood of van Beek's family as his grandfather represented two nations in his international career. His grandfather's name was Sammy Gullien. He was born in Trinidad, and he first played for West Indies before moving to New Zealand.

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43 Logan Van Beek played a vital role in helping Netherlands beat WI for 1st time in international cricket



Van Beek 's grandfather, Sammy Gullien was a wk batsman who represented New Zealand and played an important role in NZ 's first ever Test win which came v West Indies in 1956 Logan Van Beek played a vital role in helping Netherlands beat WI for 1st time in international cricketVan Beek 's grandfather, Sammy Gullien was a wk batsman who represented New Zealand and played an important role in NZ 's first ever Test win which came v West Indies in 1956 https://t.co/6rCXaksZre

Notably, Gullien was the hero for New Zealand in their first-ever Test win against West Indies in 1956. Now, his grandson helped the Netherlands defeat West Indies.

#3 Logan van Beek bowled a spell of 0/21 in 1 over on T20 debut

Canterbury played a tour T20 match against South Africa in 2012. Big names like AB de Villiers, Richard Levi, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy and Albie Morkel were present in the Proteas batting lineup as Logan made his T20 debut.

Levi took him to the cleaners in that game, hitting four fours off his first four balls. He took a single on the next ball, and then, Hashim Amla ended the over with a boundary.

#4 Logan van Beek dismissed Rajat Patidar in Bengaluru, Ruturaj Gaikwad in Chennai in 2022

As mentioned ahead, van Beek plays for New Zealand 'A' and Netherlands. In late 2022, New Zealand 'A' came to India to play three unofficial ODIs and one unofficial Test against India 'A'.

In the one-off Test, van Beek dismissed RCB star Rajat Patidar in Bengaluru. Later in the ODIs at Chennai, he dismissed CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad. Notably, van Beek also picked up the wickets of Sanju Samson, Raj Bawa and Rahul Tripathi.

#5 His first international wicket was AB de Villiers

Netherlands qualified for the T20 World Cup in 2014, and they handed van Beek his maiden T20I cap in their group stage match against UAE. He went for 30 runs in his three wicketless overs.

After remaining wicketless in his next two matches, Logan van Beek finally opened his account by bagging AB de Villiers' wicket against South Africa. In the next game against New Zealand, he dismissed Kane Williamson, while his spell of 3/9 helped Netherlands defeated England in the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes