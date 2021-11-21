BT vs NW prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Bangla Tigers and Northern Warriors are all set to lock horns in Match No.8 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Sunday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Tigers, captained by former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, have had a horrendous campaign thus far in the tournament. After losing both their matches, the team is placed at the bottom of the points table with a disastrous net run rate of -1.190.

After slumping to a 40-run loss at the hands of Team Abu Dhabi, the Tigers went down to the Delhi Bulls on Saturday by six wickets. Put in to bat first, the Bulls restricted the Tigers to an under-par score of 69 for the loss of six wickets in 10 overs.

None of their top six batters got into double digits as the Tigers were once reduced to 28 for six in 5.5 overs. Defending the modest score, the Tigers did go on to pick up four wickets, but the Bulls chased the target down with as many as 11 balls to spare.

The Warriors, led by Rovman Powell, have also had a poor campaign in the T10 League. Having lost both their matches, they are placed fourth in the table with a poor net run rate of -1.837. On November 20, Team Abu Dhabi defeated them by 21 runs.

After electing to field first, the Warriors faltered as Abu Dhabi smashed 132 in 10 overs following Liam Livingstone’s unbeaten 23-ball 68. In their run-chase, the Warriors could only manage 111 for seven. Kennar Lewis and skipper Powell did well, but couldn’t take their team home.

Can the Tigers open their account?

Both teams are yet to register their maiden win in the competition. But on current form, the Bulls look a stronger unit and are most likely to open their account in the ongoing T10 championship.

The Tigers’ bowlers have been reasonable, but their batters have faltered big time. It will need a herculean effort from them to get over the finish line against the Warriors on Super Sunday.

Prediction: Northern Warriors to win the match.

