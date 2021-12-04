Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

Bangla Tigers (BT) and Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) will lock horns in the 3rd place playoffs of the T10 League 2021-22 on Friday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi, led by Liam Livingstone, started their T10 league with five wins on the trot. However, they lost their way in the middle of the tournament and were unable to finish in the top two. They defeated the Tigers by seven wickets in the Eliminator on Friday, December 3.

But Livingstone and Co. failed to carry forward the momentum in Qualifier 2 where they lost to Delhi Bulls by 49 runs. After electing to field first, the Abu Dhabi bowlers did well to restrict the Bulls to just 109 for the loss of seven wickets in 10 overs.

Sheldon Cottrell and Livingstone got two wickets apiece, while Paul Stirling, Marchant de Lange and Jamie Overton each got one wicket. However, the run-chase turned out to be the equivalent of a nightmare for Team Abu Dhabi. The Bulls shot them down for a mere 60 in 8.3 overs.

The Tigers, led by Faf du Plessis, had an impressive run in the first round. At one point they also found themselves at the top of the points table, but a few losses pushed them down. In the Eliminator on Friday, they lost to Team Abu Dhabi and crashed out of the tournament.

After being put in to bat first, the Tigers scored a mere 101 for four in 10 overs. Hazratullah Zazai scored 66 off 37 with five fours and four sixes, but didn’t get much support from other batters. Team Abu Dhabi chased the target down in 6.5 overs with 19 balls left in their innings.

Can the Tigers (BT) beat Team Abu Dhabi (TAD)?

India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Team Abu Dhabi seemed to be the standout team in the tournament judging by the way they started their campaign. But they somehow failed to replicate similar performances and fell apart towards the end.

The Tigers also did brilliantly at one stage before crumbling during crunch moments. This game is a chance for the teams to end on a positive note. The chasing team will have the upper hand in the next match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: The team batting second will win this game.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Tigers beat Team Abu Dhabi? Yes No 7 votes so far