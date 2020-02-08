Bushfire Cricket Bash 2020: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh to auction autographed 2011 World Cup stump

Yuvraj Singh played one of the best knocks of his career against Australia

What's the story?

Indian cricketing greats Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar will contribute their bit to the bushfire relief fund by auctioning their signed stumps from the 2011 World Cup quarter-final match against Australia. Both players will also be a part of the Bushfire Cricket Bash match scheduled to take place later on Sunday.

The background

India ended their 28-year long wait of winning the Cricket World Cup in 2011 when Yuvraj Singh and Co. won the mega event at home. The Indians had knocked out three-time defending champions, Australia in the quarterfinals of the tournament and, the pair of Yuvraj and Sachin Tendulkar played match-winning roles for the home side in that game.

While Tendulkar provided a solid start to the team, Singh finished off the things with a splendid innings in the middle order. The Punjabi all-rounder had even won the Player of the Match award for his knock of 57* and figures of 2/44 with the ball.

The heart of the matter

A fantastic gesture from @sachin_rt and @YUVSTRONG12, who have put a special piece of Indian sporting history up for auction ahead of the #BigAppeal tomorrow. MORE HERE: https://t.co/wK42XHMWDE pic.twitter.com/xd5hR6A4Yy — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 8, 2020

Cricket Australia confirmed the auction of the signed stump from the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal with the aforementioned tweet. The auction will take place prior to the Big Appeal matches that will happen on Sunday.

Fans can bid for the special stump here.

What's next?

Earlier, Shane Warne had auctioned his Baggy Green cap for one million dollars to raise funds for the bushfire relief. Besides, Tendulkar has said that he will come out of retirement to play against Ellyse Perry. He is also the coach of Ponting XI. Yuvraj Singh will be in action as well as he will team up with the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds and Brad Hodge as a part of Gilchrist XI.

