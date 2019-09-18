Can a Dhoni-less Squad Prevail in T20 Series

File Photo: MS Dhoni & Rishabh Pant

With the first T20I match being whitewashed completely in Dharamshala, the two remaining outings have become all the more important. The T20I World Cup 2020 is round the corner and the current series was considered one of the most important arrangements for the final preparation.

With MS Dhoni’s career taking a dip in the recent past, the team management seems to take no chances with the veteran and instead forge a combination in the best interest of the Team Blue.

Dhoni Ruled Out of the IND vs SA T20I Series

Dhoni, who otherwise is considered as the sharpest brain in modern cricket, has not been named in the current T20I squad. The official wicketkeeper of India selected for this series is Rishabh Pant who the team management has decided to give more exposure and wants him to fill into the shoes of the biggest finishers in the cricket history.

Dhoni’s Impact as a Batsman

Dhoni has had a phenomenal career as a Chennai Super Kings stalwart and one of the most successful finishers of IPL history. However, he has not been able to replicate that performance in international cricket for India. As a no. 5 or 6 batsman in T20 cricket, your job role primarily consists of scoring at a brisk pace and be capable of finding boundaries and hitting sixes at will. But Dhoni has not been able to live up to the expectations of both, Indian players and the team management.

Dhoni has shown his capabilities to find gaps and carve out boundaries in one-dayers but he falls short of doing the same in T20Is for India. His helicopter could rarely be seen taking off in the T20s. With him consuming too many deliveries when it was required to accelerate, he sort of became more of a liability than an asset to the middle order.

Dhoni’s Impact as a Captain

One of the most successful captains of the world across formats, Dhoni commands the privilege of leading his team to victory in the first T20I World Cup. The event brought him to the centre stage of world cricket. He has handled all pressure situations with divine calmness and has led India to victory in some of the toughest situations.

Dhoni is also considered as the cleverest minds on the cricket field. With all the experience of international cricket, he has developed into a cricketer who has all the on-field know-how and has a number of tricks for all situations. He rotates his bowlers as per the batsmen and gives result-oriented insights to bowlers from behind the stumps.

World-class spinner duo of Kul-Cha has had huge success under Dhoni’s mentorship. Ashwin, Jadeja, Bhuvi and other well-known bowlers of the Indian team have always sought his guidance when nothing goes in their favour.

Dhoni’s Impact as a Mentor

With Dhoni not being a part of the playing eleven, the message seems to be clear from the team management that Dhoni needs to take up the new role as a team mentor and train and guide newbies to handle pressure situations and learn from the experiences the veteran has had as one of the most respected cricketers of the history of world cricket. A number of players have flourished under the guidance of Dhoni. However, it is Dhoni himself who has to decide whether he wants to play as a cricketer or become a mentor.

Can Kohli Do it without Dhoni?

Kohli, no doubt, is the best batsman in the current era of world cricket and has led India to victory in all forms of cricket as a captain. But, he was well mentored by Dhoni, who took things in his own hands when nothing went their way. With this privilege no more with him in this series, it will be exciting to see how Kohli reacts to the situations and leads the team without his best pal.

Pant’s Performance to Determine the Future Course of Action

Rishabh Pant is one of the most exciting prospects for the future of Indian cricket. He has that x-factor and with the amount and quality of talent that he possesses, he can win matches for India single-handedly. However, he has not been able to prove his mettle in the international arena.

Pant’s performance during this series would also help the team management decide the future course of action. We would love to see him score big and take India home and in turn, help himself and the team management for finalizing the spot for the wicketkeeper-batsman for the T20I World Cup 2020.

So, with Dhoni not in the squad, it's going to be a toss-up between Rishabh Pant and Quinton de Kock for your wicket-keeper's slot.