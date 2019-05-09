×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Can England continue their home dominance in the mega event?

Chetan Bhandi
ANALYST
Feature
10   //    09 May 2019, 02:25 IST

England v Pakistan - 1st Royal London ODI
England v Pakistan - 1st Royal London ODI

In just about three weeks the entire focus of the cricket world will shift to England, where the ICC World Cup 2019 will be held from May 30 to July 14. The quadrennial event is one of the most popular sporting events in the world, and is sure to capture the attention of billions of people for a month and a half.

With the event approaching, a routine question is bound to pop up in everyone's mind: who are the favorites to lift the coveted trophy?

Most of the top teams will come in with the intention to emerge as the best of the tournament. But some of the teams also opt for a more practical approach by setting the goal of reaching the semi-final stage.

The most obvious way to identify the contenders for the last four stage is to refer to the latest ICC ODI rankings. But that may not give the most accurate picture.

Cricket is called a game of uncertainty and rightly so, because anything can happen on a given day. Did anyone predict an underrated Indian team defending a modest total of 183 in the final of the 1983 edition? And that too against West Indies, the team highly favored to win the title for the third consecutive time?

Going by the results of the previous two editions in 2011 and 2015, we can see that the host teams have dominated the event. Hosts India and Sri Lanka fought it out for the title in 2011 while the trans-Tasman rivalry between Australia and New Zealand was in full flow in the finals when they hosted the event in 2015.

The advantage of playing at home

Going with the trend, let’s assume that home advantage is a major factor in winning the World Cup. When we look back at the history of the event, we can definitely observe supporting facts for this argument.

The following table tells us how the host nations have fared in the quadrennial event:

Host nations have fared well in ICC World Cup
Host nations have fared well in ICC World Cup
Advertisement

We can see that barring only two instances (1999 and 2007), every time at least one of the host nations has been successful in making it to the last four. The most remarkable case of those is Kenya, the only non-Test playing nation which has made it to the semis so far, when it co-hosted the tournament in 2003.

Home conditions and fan support definitely act as a boost for the host team(s). Among the countries that have hosted the World Cup till now, Sri Lanka have been the most successful in utilizing the home conditions, winning once (in 1996) and making it to the finals in another (in 2011).

Next comes India. Out of the three times the cricketing super-power has hosted the event, it has won once (2011) and made it to the semis on two other occasions (1987 and 1996).

New Zealand is another team which has thrived in home conditions, ending second to the co-hosts Australia in the last edition and making it to the last four in 1992.

South Africa and West Indies are the two major cricketing nations that haven't been able to cash in on the home conditions. The more surprising among them is of course the former.

Despite being the favorites the Proteas crashed out in the first round itself of the 2003 edition, while their lesser known co-hosts Kenya stunned the cricketing world by making it to the semis.

England's modest returns in the tournament

For England, which is hosting the event for a record fifth time, it has been a mixed outing in home conditions. The country where the game originated hosted the first three editions from 1975-83, and they were successful in making it to the final four in all of them, even winning the runner-up medal in 1979.

In recent times, however, the fortunes have dipped for the English. They have struggled to make it to the semis since 1992, which is when they last made it to the finals. They even failed to go past the first round in 1999 when they hosted the event for the fourth time. 

The transformation of England's ODI unit

But it looks like the situation has changed for the Englishmen. After another first round exit in 2015, they seem to have redefined their cricket, especially in the shorter formats. They are playing with more purpose and ruthless aggression now than ever before.

England are No. 1 in the ICC ODI rankings and are peaking at the right time
England are No. 1 in the ICC ODI rankings and are peaking at the right time

Since the debacle they suffered in the last edition, they have won 54 out of 83 matches (till 7 March 2019), with an impressive winning percentage of 65%. The main factor behind their success has been their batting; England's batsmen have scored more than 300 runs two out of every five innings in the last four years.

They have also been successful in chasing totals as big as 361. In a couple of instances they have fallen just short of the target while chasing more than 350 runs.

Their bowling unit has also complemented their batting powerhouses well.

At home their success percentage during the last four years has been a staggering 71%. They have tasted defeat in just two series, including the loss in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 where they went down meekly against the eventual champions Pakistan.

Riding on the great performances they have registered in the past four years, they are entering the World Cup 2019 as the No. 1 team in the ICC ODI rankings.

For England, it is the home advantage as well as their recent showings that make them the clear favorites. Their performance in the upcoming event will determine if they can continue the series of home dominance for the third consecutive time in the World Cup.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Can England end their 44-year drought?
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019: England re-assert why their ODI batting lineup is the best in the world
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: One player from each of the top 5 ICC ODI ranked teams that can help them win the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Things that might end England's maiden World Cup dream
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: ICC announces its "Unlucky" World Cup XI
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Sunil Gavaskar predicts the finalists of the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 4 Reasons why this World Cup will be the most high-scoring to date
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can help England win the 2019 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Three Indians from the current squad who might playing their last tournament
RELATED STORY
Top three teams that can win the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us