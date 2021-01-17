"Can't blame the IPL for injuries" - Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta has rubbished conjectures that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the reason behind the injury spree in the Indian Test squad.

The Indian team has seen a gamut of injuries to almost a dozen first-choice players. Two Australians, David Warner and Marcus Stoinis, also sustained muscle strains during the white-ball series. Australian head coach, Justin Langer, had recently blamed the timing of the IPL 2020 for the injuries in both camps.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda's Indranil Basu, Deep Dasgupta said the IPL can't be blamed for the injuries. The former wicketkeeper added that soft tissue strains are understandable considering the players' to-and-fro between lockdown, bubbles, and competitive cricket.

"For fractures and all, you can't (blame the IPL). Shami was a fracture, Jadeja's is a fracture... these can happen anywhere. (For) soft tissue injuries, I won't blame the IPL. I am not surprised there are soft tissue injuries because straight out of lockdown you are into competitive cricket like the IPL and then from one bubble to the other. Obviously, that will take a toll on the body. Even Bumrah's was a freak injury, it didn't happen while he was bowling but when he was fielding. He slipped and he strained his groin. Those are unfortunate and freak injuries," said Deep Dasgupta.

Despite having their backs against the wall, the visitors have notched back-to-back sensational performances. The series is evenly poised at one apiece with the 4th Test also promising to go down to the wire.

I am sure these questions will be asked after the series: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta pointed out that pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were also part of the IPL but have remained fit to play throughout the 4 Tests. He admitted that these questions are valid and will be asked after the conclusion of the tour.

"I would really like to know the reasons behind these. A lot of people might ask that question, which is very valid, that even Cummins played the IPL and he played all four Test matches. Hazlewood did not play all IPL matches but he was there in the bubble and he played all four here. How did they manage to play all four and not the Indian bowlers? I am sure once the series is over that question will be asked whether they did not train properly, whether they had prior injuries or niggles. But soft tissue injuries are understandable," said Deep Dasgupta.

The silver lining in the bizarre injury spree has been the emergence of younger players including Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. All four have played crucial roles in the ongoing 4th Test and will be instrumental in India's ambitions for retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.