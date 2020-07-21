'There should be a ceiling on how much a domestic cricketer can earn in the IPL' - Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta has opined that there should be an upper limit defined for the amount a domestic player can earn through the IPL. He added that the excess amount dished out in the auction should be distributed among the first-class cricketers.

Deep Dasgupta put forth his views on Indian players being allowed to play overseas leagues, and the disparity of pay between the IPL and first-class cricket, during an interview on the YouTube show 'Off the Field'.

On being asked his opinion regarding the recent statement by Suresh Raina that the BCCI should allow its players to play the overseas T20 leagues, Deep Dasgupta responded by saying that the players should be allowed to do so but with certain restrictions.

The former wicket-keeper mentioned that none of the contracted Indian players should be allowed to be a part of these leagues, as they are supposed to play domestic cricket when they are not on international duty.

"My point is that you should let them go. But there have to be few caveats attached to it. One of them according to me is that anyone who has played international cricket in the last two years or is a contracted player, they shouldn't be allowed."

"Because they are contracted and are in the India scene, you want them to play domestic cricket when they are not playing international cricket. That's my point of view."

Deep Dasgupta on the IPL earnings for a domestic player

Deep Dasgupta spoke in favour of making first-class cricket more lucrative

Deep Dasgupta proposed that there should be an upper limit on the amount a domestic cricketer can earn through the IPL.

"Secondly, from an IPL perspective there needs to be a capping on how much a domestic cricketer can get. Because the other important aspect you need to think about is that there has to be some parity between a first-class cricketer, who plays a very important aspect in the 3-4 months of domestic cricket, his payment and somebody who plays IPL and plays T20 outside India."

He added that the excess amount paid in the auction should be distributed among the first-class cricketers rather than going to that player.

"So, according to me there has to be a ceiling on how much a domestic cricketer can get. The excess amount in the bidding, lets say you put the limit at 1.5 CR, goes in a kitty which is later distributed among the first-class cricketers."

Deep Dasgupta reasoned that the whole intention was to bring about some parity between the pay of a first-class cricketer and the pay of someone who plays in the IPL.

"So, there will be some parity. Obviously first-class cricketers at this point cannot make 1.5 CR and I don't see that happening in the near future as well but at this time the difference is massive."

The renowned commentator opined that allowing players to play the overseas leagues would hamper domestic cricket, and thus said that he wants certain restrictions on the players.

"Once you open up for the players to go and play overseas T10 and T20 leagues, the biggest impact will be on domestic cricket. That's where you have to put a few caveats."

"One thing is that you have to incentivise domestic cricket, and from the selection perspective that if someone has gone out and played he should not be a part of the India scene for the next two years."

Deep Dasgupta spoke in favour of senior cricketers who are not in the national reckoning being allowed to play the overseas leagues, while motivating the youngsters to ply their trade in first-class cricket.

"That allows a lot of senior cricketers, who are still out there playing cricket seriously, to explore other shores but you also encourage the younger lot to not only think about T20 cricket but also first-class cricket."

Deep Dasgupta represented India in 8 Test matches and 5 ODIs. He played 83 first-class matches, primarily for Bengal, scoring 3806 runs and accounting for 212 dismissals.