'Can't focus on too many things, New Zealand played better than us': Virat Kohli after India lose 1st ODI

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 05 Feb 2020, 18:05 IST

Virat Kohli congratulating Ross Taylor
Virat Kohli congratulating Ross Taylor

New Zealand finally broke the duck against India as they inflicted a comprehensive four-wicket loss on Virat Kohli and company in the first ODI in Hamilton. Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field first and despite his bowlers picking up regular top-order wickets, a late assault by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul powered India to 347. However, this did not seem to be enough as the Kiwis strolled home to go one up in the three-match series.

Speaking after the match, Indian captain Virat Kohli said that his side had put in a good performance, but the hosts deserved to win as they were the better side on the day.






"It was an outstanding performance by New Zealand. They batted outstandingly well. We thought 348 was good enough. Ross is the experienced batsman they have, but Tom's innings was the one that took away the momentum. Credit to Taylor and Tom," Virat Kohli said in the post-match interview.

India were not too good in the field and Kuldeep Yadav even dropped Ross Taylor early on in the innings which came to bite India back as the right-hander peeled off a quality century to shut the door on the visitors.





"Look, we didn't grab onto one chance, but we were decent. Something we need to keep improving. We can't focus on too many things. Today, the opposition played better than us and they deserved to win," Kohli further added.

Reflecting on the positives from the game, Kohli spoke about the positive start given by the debutants and the partnership between Iyer and Rahul. The captain hoped the players can kick on and be more consistent in their performances.





"Today, the opposition played better than us and they deserved to win. I think the debutants gave us a good start and hopefully, they continue. Iyer was outstanding getting his first ODI hundred under pressure, KL again. These are positives for us."
Published 05 Feb 2020, 18:05 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ross Taylor Virat Kohli BCCI Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Contact Us