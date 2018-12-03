Can the batsmen deliver a series win for India?

Shubham Kulkarni

It will be a tough task for the batsmen to face these four bowlers

India is touring Australia for a 4-match Test series which begins on December 6. This will be India’s third overseas tour of 2018, having toured South Africa and England earlier.

At the start of 2018, there were talks about India having the best chance to win all the three Test series. It hasn’t been possible on the first two Test tours as India could win only a single Test match apiece on both the tours and not the whole series.

Again before the start of this series the same talk continues. This time the reason is a bit different. With Steve Smith and David Warner not available, there are thoughts that this could be the weakest Australian team in recent memory.

People tend to forget that if fit, this Australian bowling attack is one of the best in the world, if not the best. Their batting might be a bit vulnerable but there is no doubt that they have a brilliant bowling line-up. India’s batting failed miserably in South Africa as well as in England. So, the question on this tour remains the same, can India’s batting stand-up and deliver a series win?

Bowlers stand tall, but can the batsmen follow suit

On the other hand, it has been a treat to watch India’s bowling this year. The pacers have taken loads of wickets troubling both England and South Africa. In 2018, the Indian pacers took 132 wickets at an average of 24.18 which is the most by them in a calendar year. They took 61 wickets in the series against England which is again the most in a series.

India’s bowlers, in general, have taken 600 wickets in the last 34 Test matches since January 2016. So even though the pitches in Australia might be flat there is no question that this bowling line-up has the ability to run through the Australian batting.

India can win the first half of the battle between India’s bowling and Australia’s batting. But the other half still has to be won. Many people think that taking 20 wickets wins you a Test match. But that’s not enough. India needs to put runs in the board for their bowlers. They have been guilty of not doing it on the last two overseas tours.

When only one batsman scores runs a team can’t reach 300 consistently and that’s exactly what happened in South Africa and England. It looked like the opposition just had to get the wicket of Virat Kohli and the others followed. Obviously, Kohli has to score runs if India wants to win but it also depends on how much the others score. He can’t be the only one scoring runs.

Rahane and Pujara hold the key in the middle order

If Australia put runs on the board then they definitely have the bowling to put India under pressure. So, it becomes extremely important for the other batsmen to contribute in these pressure situations. With no Hardik Pandya, India has no other option but to go in with 6 proper batsmen and then a wicket-keeper. A sixth batsman would surely add to the batting depth but the onus will be on the experienced batsmen to come out and score big runs.

The batsmen batting on either side of Virat Kohli hold the key here. Pujara and Rahane have to put their hand up and start setting up games for India in overseas conditions. Pujara has done that regularly in the sub-continent but now it’s time that he does in Australia. Rahane’s poor form has extended a bit too long and he is due some runs now. He has done it previously in Australia where he smashed a stunning century in the famous partnership with the skipper at Melbourne.

The openers have to give decent starts for India. India can’t be 20-2 every time they come out to bat. That puts enormous pressure on the middle order. Even if they give a half-century stand then the dressing room could breathe a bit more freely.

Having said all this, India has to be aware of the fact that the Australian bowlers won’t let them off easily. They will constantly come at you. As mentioned earlier they have a brilliant bowling line-up and any one of those four can run through a side on their day.

India is supposed to be one of the better teams against spin bowling and so it’s surprising to see India struggle against Nathan Lyon whenever they have come against him. India struggled against him in 2014 and even in 2017 when Australia visited India.

Hazelwood will trouble the batsmen by bowling tight lines whereas Cummins and Starc will use their extra pace as a potent weapon. There are quite a few Indian batsmen who aren’t comfortable with the short ball. It would be a test of these batsmen's character as they will have to face some chin music.

The series will come down to the battle between India’s batting and Australia’s bowling. It’s going to be a fascinating battle to watch so the Indian fans should be ready for an early morning start.