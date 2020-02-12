×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Can Virat Kohli arrest his mini decline in form?

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 12 Feb 2020, 15:00 IST

Virat Kohli seems to be slowly showing his human side to us now.
Virat Kohli seems to be slowly showing his human side to us now.

Introduction

What goes up must always come down. This is true in sport, as well as in life. And that is why, a man who looked as if he was invincible, a man who thwarted every challenge thrown at him, a man who was scoring centuries for fun is now experiencing a lean patch by his exalted standards.

In fact, Virat Kohli had been on such a run scoring spree, that his excellence became mundane, sort of boring. Kohli seems to be slowly showing his human side to us now.

Let us dive deep

From the beginning of 2017 till India’s tour of the West Indies in 2019, Kohli was the monarch of all that he surveyed. The batting maestro plundered 3950 runs in the space of just two and half years. In this time period, Kohli scored a whopping 17 hundreds in ODI cricket, and almost seemed like an alien.

In fact in the year 2018, he averaged 133.56 and crossed the fifty mark in nine out of the 14 innings that he played.

The fall in form

From the completion of India’s tour of the West Indies till now, Kohli has played a further nine ODI innings, and has not scored a single hundred. He has scored 347 runs in this period of six months, at an average of 38.55, almost 22 runs below his career average. Out of the nine innings, he has been dismissed below a score of 20 on five of those occasions. Also, this is the first time since the 2013 Champions Trophy that Kohli has gone three consecutive ODI series without adding to his century tally.

The sound of timber

Let us delve deep even further and analyse the manner of his dismissals. Out of his last nine innings, he has been dismissed by getting bowled on five occasions. Kohli also created an unwanted record for himself in the second ODI against New Zealand. When the master batsman was out bowled off Tim Southee in the second ODI. It was the first occasion in his 12 year long career that he was bowled on three consecutive occasions in ODI cricket.

He is not alone….

Sachin Tendulkar had to wait for more than a year to score his hundredth hundred.
Sachin Tendulkar had to wait for more than a year to score his hundredth hundred.


Kohli’s case is definitely not an isolated one when it comes to this dip in form. Sachin Tendulkar had to wait for 370 days to go from ninety-nine to hundred international hundreds. It was a wait that was devilish, a wait that showed the mortal side of an immortal icon. Even the incomparable Don Bradman departed for a duck in his last Test innings, when all that he needed to score was a solitary boundary to end his career with a three figure average.

Advertisement

In the End….

Every sportsman experiences peaks and troughs in his career. Kohli has raised the standard for excellence extremely high, that when nine ODIs pass without him adding to his century tally, we press the panic button. Kohli is a champion batsman who is mentally strong enough to arrest this mild decline in form. He is only 31 years old, and has plenty of cricket left in him. And now, as we experience the human side of Kohli, it will indeed be fascinating to watch how he resurrects himself from here.

Also read | New Zealand vs India 2020: 3 reasons why the Men in Blue lost the ODI series


Published 12 Feb 2020, 15:00 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us