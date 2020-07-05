'Cannot remember how many team meetings we had to discuss how to get Sachin Tendulkar out' - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain recalled the flawlessness of the great Sachin Tendulkar's technique.

Ian Bishop also added that Sachin was one of the most difficult batsmen he ever bowled to.

Nasser Hussain of England in a game vs India

Former England skipper and world-famous cricket commentator Nasser Hussain recalled the tough times he faced as the England captain, when he had to try to find ways to dismiss India's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, continues to earn praise and plaudits for his contribution to the gentleman's game even today. Nasser Hussain was speaking at an ICC Podcast titled 'Cricket Inside Out', alongside Ian Bishop and Elma Smit, where he picked Sachin Tendulkar as the batsman with the greatest technique.

" Overall when I talk about all-time batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar had a magnificent technique, when I was England skipper, I cannot remember how many team meetings we used to have just to discuss how to get Tendulkar out, " Nasser Husain said.

When talking about batsmen who had the best technique in the current generation, he took the name of the current New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson. Nasser Hussain said that the feature which makes Williamson so special is the fact that he plays the ball late and with soft hands, which allows him to adapt well to all three formats.

Nasser Hussain cited that getting runs all across the world is one of his main parameters to judge technique.

Ian Bishop also added during the podcast that Sachin Tendulkar was one of the most difficult batsmen he ever bowled to. Bishop said in the podcast that Sachin Tendulkar always hit in straight lines, which made it very difficult for bowlers.

Sachin Tendulkar's legacy

Sachin Tendulkar is easily one of the greatest to have ever graced the gentleman's game, and scored 34,000+ runs across all formats in his illustrious 24-year-long career. He continues to be an inspiration for millions aspiring to play this sport across the globe.