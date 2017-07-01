Captain’s corner: Michael Vaughan vs Andrew Strauss
Comparing two of England's greatest captains.
Being the pioneers of the game, England have produced scores of outstanding cricketers ever since the inception of the sport. The yesteryear greats include WG Grace, Walley Hammond, Colin Cowdrey, Sir Ian Botham and Graham Gooch among others, whilst the modern list consists of Kevin Pietersen, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook and Joe Root.
As Root readies himself to wear the captain’s hat anew against South Africa at Lord’s, the only thing that separates Anderson from the others is the fact that they have all led their nation at one point in their careers. All extremely able leaders, the bunch of England captains includes two other bright former captains in Michael Vaughan and Andrew Strauss.
Vaughan led his country from 2003-2008 before resigning from the post and eventually ending his nine-year journey in international cricket, which had begun on the tour of South Africa in 1999.
Only Kevin Pietersen’s brief stint as captain separated the tenures of Vaughan and his former teammate Strauss. The left-handed opener started as captain in 2009, and retired in 2012 after serving England for eight years. Both ended their careers after losing a Test series to South Africa at home; both were typically suited for Test match cricket and led England to many glorious and memorable moments as captains and batsmen.
On that note, here is a statistical comparison between both the ex-leaders of England.
Overall record
When the overall records of both Vaughan and Strauss as captains are considered, the former just pips the latter in both Tests, as well as ODIs. Vaughan brought home the Ashes in 2005 – he led an England team which included Strauss – from a dominant Australian side while Strauss too enjoyed consecutive Ashes wins in 2009 – at home – and 2010/11 – Down Under.
Captaincy in Tests
Matches
Won
Lost
Drawn
Win Percentage
Michael Vaughan
51
26
11
14
50.98 %
Andrew Strauss
50
23
11
16
46.00 %
Captaincy in ODIs
Matches
Won
Lost
Tied
No Result
Win Percentage
Michael Vaughan
60
32
22
2
4
53.33 %
Andrew Strauss
62
27
33
1
1
43.55 %
Home record
At home, the longer format witnessed a win percentage of 58 from both Vaughan and Strauss, though the latter was captain in 31 matches as compared to Vaughan’s 29. In ODIs, however, Vaughan is way ahead of Strauss, with the left-hander suffering more losses than victories.
Captaincy in Tests
Matches
Won
Lost
Drawn
Win Percentage
Michael Vaughan
29
17
6
6
58.62 %
Andrew Strauss
31
18
4
9
58.06 %
Captaincy in ODIs
Matches
Won
Lost
Tied
No Result
Win Percentage
Michael Vaughan
29
15
11
1
2
51.72 %
Andrew Strauss
32
13
18
0
1
40.63 %
Away Record
When both Tests and ODIs away from home are compared Vaughan emerges as the winner yet again. Whilst not possessing an envious record, Vaughan still beats Strauss comfortably in both formats, especially Test cricket.
Captaincy in Tests
Matches
Won
Lost
Drawn
Win Percentage
Michael Vaughan
22
9
5
8
40.91 %
Andrew Strauss
19
5
7
7
26.32 %
Captaincy in ODIs
Matches
Won
Lost
Tied
No Result
Win Percentage
Michael Vaughan
31
17
11
1
2
54.84 %
Andrew Strauss
30
14
15
1
0
46.67 %
ICC Tournaments
In ICC tournaments, Vaughan captained England in the Champions Trophy 2004 at home and the all-important World Cup 2007 in West Indies. While England made it to the final in the Champions Trophy, they had to exit after the Super Eight stage in the World Cup.
Strauss also had the fortune of leading his country in a Champions Trophy and a World Cup, in 2009 and 2011, respectively.
Matches
Won
Lost
Tied
No Result
Win Percentage
Michael Vaughan
13
8
5
0
0
61.54 %
Andrew Strauss
10
5
4
1
0
50.00 %
Personal performance as captain
Both Vaughan and Strauss achieved nine Test hundreds each as captain, to go with 13 and 14 half-centuries, respectively. But Strauss averaged a good 42 and beat Vaughan comfortably in ODI cricket. Never quite a one-day player, Vaughan’s highest ODI score remained 90* to Strauss’ 158.
Performance in Tests
Matches
Innings
Runs
Average
Hundreds
Fifties
Highest Score
Michael Vaughan
51
94
3,170
36.02
9
13
166
Andrew Strauss
50
87
3,343
42.86
9
14
161
Performance in ODIs
Matches
Innings
Runs
Average
Hundreds
Fifties
Highest Score
Michael Vaughan
60
58
1,418
28.94
0
11
90*
Andrew Strauss
62
62
2,367
39.45
4
16
158