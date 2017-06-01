Captain’s Corner: Mohammad Azharuddin vs Mark Taylor

by gsubhash.chandra2792 Analysis 01 Jun 2017, 22:17 IST

Both Mohammad Azharuddin and Mark Taylor led their respective sides brilliantly

It is true that Cricket is a team game. But, it is also a game that involves a lot of planning and requires tactically strong minds on the field. Very often, the game of Cricket can land you in pressure situations. And that is when you need a leader with a clam head to soak in the pressure and lead the way by making right decisions. The importance of a quality leader can’t be stressed enough.

Here is a look into the performances by two of the most famous captains. One a flamboyant, aggressive Indian skipper and the other, an adventurous yet highly effective Australian leader.

Both Mohammad Azharuddin and Mark Taylor were handed the responsibilities of leading their respective nations in a tricky period. While Taylor succeeded the great Alan Border, the fairly experienced Azharuddin was to lead a side that consisted of a few top players in Indian cricket. It was tricky because when their respective sides were in a rebuilding phase. How they handled the extra-responsibility would determine the future, but both of them did great job.

However, there was distinctive difference in their batting. Azharuddin was a stylish batsman with sinewy wrists who could leave you awe-struck with his innate stroke-making ability, particularly towards the leg-side. But his technique was suspect to short-pitch bowling which he tried to overcome through instinctive shots.

Mark Taylor, on the other hand, was a classical batsman with a grind-your-way-through approach. The left-handed opener was considered as one of the instrumental characters in the Australian Test side but was deemed less than ideal for ODIs because of his poor strike-rate.

Taylor’s tenure as the captain marked the beginning of Australian dominance. Under him, Australia built a very strong side and also saw the emergence of the to-be legends such as Ricky Ponting, Glen McGrath and Shane Warne.

The records speak for themselves and it is always a hard task to make a distinction between two captains who scripted an era of their own with their leadership.

Let us look at the statistically comparison of the two captains

#1 Overall record

That Mark Taylor had plenty of experienced, quality players in the side during his captaincy which helped him win more games both in and outside Australia. But, he indeed was exceptional at managing the resources and bringing the best out of the players. His overall numbers reiterate his success as the captain.

In Tests Span Mat Won Lost Draw Win% Mohammad Azharuddin 1990-99 47 14 14 19 29.79 Mark Taylor 1994-99 50 26 13 11 52

In ODIs Span Mat Won Lost Tied NR Win% Mohammad Azharuddin 1990-99 174 90 76 2 6 51.72 Mark Taylor 1994-99 67 36 30 1 0 53.73

#2 Home record

Quite obviously, both India and Australia were tough to beat in their home conditions. Under Azharuddin, India had a quality bowling attack that wiped out the opposition at home. While spin was always their main strength at home, the emergence of the Karnataka pacers Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad added more bite to the strong bowling unit.

In Tests at home Mat Won Lost Drawn Win% Mohammad Azharuddin 20 13 4 3 65 Mark Taylor 27 17 5 5 62.9

In ODIs though, the Indian skipper clearly has the better numbers as team India really developed to be one of the strongest ODI teams in world cricket then.

In ODIs at home Mat Won Lost Tied NR Win% Mohammad Azharuddin 58 40 17 1 0 68.97 Mark Taylor 27 16 10 1 0 59.26

#3 Away record

Mark Taylor led his troops to nine impressive wins outside Australia

Like many other Indian skippers, Azharuddin too has a poor record outside India. It can be attributed to batsmen’s failure to score big runs in seaming or swing-assisting conditions. Mark Taylor’s side, however, won more than they lost away from home.

In Tests away from home Mat Won Lost Drawn Win% Mohammad Azharuddin 27 1 10 16 3.70 Mark Taylor 23 9 8 6 39.13

However, in the shorter format of the game Azharuddin-led India did relatively well even outside India.

In ODIs away from home Mat Won Lost Tied NR Win% Mohammad Azharuddin 116 50 59 1 6 43.10 Mark Taylor 40 20 20 0 0 50

#4 ICC events

Taylor’s fighting 74 in the 1996 World Cup final went in vain as Sri Lanka beat Australia

In what is an impressive stat, Azharuddin is the only Indian to have captained the team in three World Cups. And considering the number of games and the pressure of the World Cup, his record too is commendable. It is clear indication of how well he marshalled his troops in pressure situations.

But, it was unfortunate that India’s infamous loss in the semi-final of the 1996 World Cup was under Azharuddin’s captaincy. Mark Taylor didn’t captain his side in too many games but the side lost just twice under his stewardship.

In World Cup matches Mat Won Lost Tied NR Win% Mohammad Azharuddin 23 10 12 0 1 68.97 Mark Taylor 7 5 2 0 0 71.43

One of the two loses came in a World Cup final. He was the skipper of the Australian side that lost to a resurgent Pakistan outfit in the final of the 1992 World Cup.

#5 Personal performance as captain

Mohammad Azharuddin was a vital cog in the Indian batting line up

Some players feel burdened by the additional responsibilities of leading the side, but to some it doesn’t make a difference.

Azharuddin didn’t let captaincy affect his contribution. He remained a vital cog in the Indian side for the major part of his career.

His numbers are much better than Taylor’s in both the formats. It was particularly impressive how the former Indian skipper stacked up runs in hostile foreign conditions.

In Tests Mat Inngs Runs HS Avg 100s 50s Mohammad Azharuddin 47 68 2896 192 43.93 9 6 Mark Taylor 50 89 3250 334 39.63 7 16



In ODIs Inngs Not Out Runs HS Avg 100s 50s Mohammad Azharuddin 162 29 5239 153 39.39 4 37 Mark Taylor 67 1 2098 105 32.78 1 15

#6 Luck at the toss

While there’s no controlling it, the Toss can be a crucial factor in the game of cricket. So much so that it can practically have a say in the result of the game.

Clearly, Azharuddin is the luckier of the two captains.

In Tests Mat Toss won Win% Mohammad Azharuddin 47 29 61.70 Mark Taylor 50 26 52