Captain's Corner: MS Dhoni vs Ricky Ponting

A statistical comparison between two of World Cricket's greatest ever captains.

MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting are two of the most successful captains in the history of the sport

When you talk about the greatest captains of all-time, many names come to our mind, like Clive Lloyd, Kapil Dev, Steve Waugh, Imran Khan, Sourav Ganguly, Graeme Smith, etc but two names which generally stand out are those of MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting.

Both these players have been great ambassadors of the sport in their respective nations and have led their respective national teams to almost every silverware there is. While Ponting has led Australia to two Cricket World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007 in addition to as many Champions Trophy victories in 2006 and 2009, Dhoni has led India to victories at each and every ICC tournament once, including the World T20 which has eluded Ponting and Australia.

Both captains have had highly successful stints with their teams as both players and captains but the question still arises, “Who is the better of the two?”

Here’s a little numerical comparison between two of the greatest captains of all-time, MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting.

#1. Overall Record

Both Dhoni and Ponting have spent the majority of their cricketing careers as the captain of their national teams and occupy the top two spots for the most number of international matches as captain. Dhoni has led India on 331 occasions, seven more than Ricky Ponting who has led Australia in 324 matches.

Dhoni has led in more T20Is than any other player with 72 matches as captain, 16 more than second-placed William Porterfield, and 55 more than Ricky Ponting who only played and captained Australia in 17 T20Is.

Dhoni overtook Sourav Ganguly as the most successful Test captain of India as well as Mohammad Azharuddin as the most successful ODI captain of India. Similarly, Ricky Ponting also bettered the records of Steve Waugh in both Test and ODI cricket although his win percentage in Tests is less than that of Waugh.

Test Captaincy Record Span Matches Captained Won Lost Drawn Win Percentage MS Dhoni 2008-2014 60 27 18 15 45% Ricky Ponting 2004-2011 77 48 16 13 62.33%

ODI Captaincy Record Span Matches Captained Won Lost Tied NR Win Percentage MS Dhoni 2007-2016 199 110 74 4 11 59.57% Ricky Ponting 2002-2012 230 165 51 2 12 76.14%

T20I Captaincy Record Span Matches Captained Won Lost Tied NR Win Percentage MS Dhoni 2007-2016 72 41 28 1 2 59.28% Ricky Ponting 2005-2009 17 7 10 0 0 41.17%