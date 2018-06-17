Carberry to reportedly sue Leicestershire

The opener was sacked as the captain of his side after a consistent run of defeats

Aditya Joshi ANALYST News 17 Jun 2018, 21:09 IST

Symbolic?

Former England batsman, Michael Carberry is allegedly set to sue his county side, Leicestershire, after being stripped of the captaincy from his team, in the light of a run of disappointing on-field performances earlier in the season with him leading his teammates.

The incident happened back in May this season, when Leicestershire lost to an inspired Nottinghamshire side by 93 runs, having conceded a mammoth 7/409 in a Royal London One-Day Cup match at Leicester. The team management at Leicestershire launched an investigation to look into the manner of the recurring defeats in the season and to propose remedial measures to counter them, after that they issued a statement whereby Michael Carberry was dropped from the leadership role.

A club statement read:

"Following a review of the early part of the season by (head coach) Paul Nixon, a decision has been made to relieve Michael Carberry of the captaincy. Paul Horton will take over as club captain with immediate effect. The club will not be making any further comment."

The final line clearly an indicator of the controversial circumstances leading to Carberry's sacking.

Reportedly, the proceedings are set to be initiated on Monday, when Carberry's lawyers will contact Leicestershire regarding the matter and the main onus of the lawsuit will be regarding the fact that he was given "no prior warning" as to the possible outcome of the investigation. The rift has arisen in only what is his second season with the county after having spent eleven seasons playing at Hampshire.

He has not featured in a single game for his new county since that scarring defeat, a rather surprising non-selection as he has had middling scores this season, if not a run of poor form. Even with the English side, he was one of the scapegoats of the Ashes whitewash down-under, where he was dropped from the team after the series only to be never recalled, despite the fact that he was the only one alongside Ian Bell, who did not look uncomfortable against the fire of Mitchell Johnson in the 2013/14 Ashes.