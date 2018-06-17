Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Carberry to reportedly sue Leicestershire

The opener was sacked as the captain of his side after a consistent run of defeats

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News 17 Jun 2018, 21:09 IST
855

Australia v England - Fifth Test: Day 3
Symbolic?

Former England batsman, Michael Carberry is allegedly set to sue his county side, Leicestershire, after being stripped of the captaincy from his team, in the light of a run of disappointing on-field performances earlier in the season with him leading his teammates.

The incident happened back in May this season, when Leicestershire lost to an inspired Nottinghamshire side by 93 runs, having conceded a mammoth 7/409 in a Royal London One-Day Cup match at Leicester. The team management at Leicestershire launched an investigation to look into the manner of the recurring defeats in the season and to propose remedial measures to counter them, after that they issued a statement whereby Michael Carberry was dropped from the leadership role.

A club statement read:

"Following a review of the early part of the season by (head coach) Paul Nixon, a decision has been made to relieve Michael Carberry of the captaincy. Paul Horton will take over as club captain with immediate effect. The club will not be making any further comment."

The final line clearly an indicator of the controversial circumstances leading to Carberry's sacking.

Reportedly, the proceedings are set to be initiated on Monday, when Carberry's lawyers will contact Leicestershire regarding the matter and the main onus of the lawsuit will be regarding the fact that he was given "no prior warning" as to the possible outcome of the investigation. The rift has arisen in only what is his second season with the county after having spent eleven seasons playing at Hampshire.

He has not featured in a single game for his new county since that scarring defeat, a rather surprising non-selection as he has had middling scores this season, if not a run of poor form. Even with the English side, he was one of the scapegoats of the Ashes whitewash down-under, where he was dropped from the team after the series only to be never recalled, despite the fact that he was the only one alongside Ian Bell, who did not look uncomfortable against the fire of Mitchell Johnson in the 2013/14 Ashes.

Royal London One Day Cup 2018 Australia Cricket England Cricket Mitchell Johnson Michael Carberry
Live Cricket Scores
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
| Thu, 07 Jun
NOR 241/10 (47.5 ov)
YRK 245/6 (49.0 ov)
Yorkshire win by 4 wickets
NOR VS YRK live score
| Thu, 07 Jun
DBY 110/10 (35.0 ov)
NOT 115/2 (11.5 ov)
Nottinghamshire win by 8 wickets
DBY VS NOT live score
| Thu, 07 Jun
DUR 240/10 (48.4 ov)
LEI 243/5 (44.2 ov)
Leicestershire win by 5 wickets
DUR VS LEI live score
| Thu, 07 Jun
WAR 292/7 (50.0 ov)
WOR 296/9 (45.4 ov)
Worcestershire win by 1 wicket
WAR VS WOR live score
Quarter Final 1 | Thu, 14 Jun
NOT 255/8 (50.0 ov)
KNT 257/1 (35.5 ov)
Kent win by 9 wickets
NOT VS KNT live score
Quarter Final 2 | Thu, 14 Jun
YRK 259/7 (50.0 ov)
ESX 234/10 (49.1 ov)
Yorkshire win by 25 runs
YRK VS ESX live score
Semi Final 1 | Today
WOR 306/6 (50.0 ov)
KNT 307/8 (49.4 ov)
Kent win by 2 wickets
WOR VS KNT live score
Semi Final 2 | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
Hampshire
Yorkshire
HAM VS YRK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
