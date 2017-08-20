Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who performed well during Week Two

It's been an absolute treat watching these players ply their trade on the field of play.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 20 Aug 2017, 11:39 IST

Rashid Khan has been outstanding with the ball

The sixth season of the Hero Caribbean Premier League got off to a blistering start and the tournament has gotten even better in the last week. There hasn’t been any dearth of excitement and credit goes to the players for making the event an absolute exhibition.

Over the course of the second week, there have been several players who churned out exceptional performances for their respective sides.

As we move along, we take you through the stand-out players in the second week of the Hero Caribbean Premier League.

#5 Rashid Khan - Guyana Amazon Warriors

Afghanistan’s very own Rashid Khan has been taking rapid strides into the cricketing world at a tender age of 18 years. In the first week of the Caribbean Premier League, he struggled to add on to the wickets column but turned things around in the event’s second week.

Against the Trinbago Knight Riders, he was the Warriors’ most economical bowler with figures of 4-0-18-0, which included a maiden. In the next game, he got a stranglehold on the St Lucia Stars batsmen with a spell of 4-0-9-2, which completely took the momentum out of the Stars’ innings.

Khan was a touch expensive in the Warriors’ next game against the Jamaica Tallawahs. However, during his spell, he picked up two vital wickets of Lendl Simmons and Jonathan Foo.