Caribbean Premier League 2018 Best XI

The Caribbean Premier League 2018 was scheduled between 8 August - 16 September 2018. It was a tournament involving six teams representing six different countries from the Carribean islands.

The six teams were Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Stars and Trinbago Knight Riders. The tournament was organised in Trinidad, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia, Barbados, St Kitts and the United States of America.

Knight Riders defeated the Warriors by 8 wickets in the final and won the tournament for the third time.

Let us have a look at the best XI of the tournament.

#1 Colin Munro

Colin Munro is one of the most feared batsmen in T20s. Hailing from Auckland, he is the only batsman to score 500 runs in a CPL season. He was the highest run-scorer of the tournament. He has been playing for TKR since 2016 and has proved to be an asset. He won the Player of the Tournament award.

Matches- 13, Runs- 567, HS- 90, Average- 51.54, Strike Rate- 140.34.

#2 Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips is a wicketkeeper-batsman who has been playing for Jamaica Tallawahs since 2017. His highest score was 103 against Patriots in the Eliminator, which went in-vain as Patriots chased the target and qualified for the Qualifiers 2. He was the second highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Matches- 11, Runs- 457, HS- 103, Average- 41.54, Strike Rate- 146.94, Dismissals-6.

