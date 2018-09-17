Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Caribbean Premier League 2018 Best XI

Debjyoti Bhakta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
304   //    17 Sep 2018, 19:12 IST

Image result for Kieron Pollard st lucia stars

The Caribbean Premier League 2018 was scheduled between 8 August - 16 September 2018. It was a tournament involving six teams representing six different countries from the Carribean islands.

The six teams were Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Stars and Trinbago Knight Riders. The tournament was organised in Trinidad, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia, Barbados, St Kitts and the United States of America.

Knight Riders defeated the Warriors by 8 wickets in the final and won the tournament for the third time.

Let us have a look at the best XI of the tournament.

#1 Colin Munro

Image result for Colin Munro TKR

Colin Munro is one of the most feared batsmen in T20s. Hailing from Auckland, he is the only batsman to score 500 runs in a CPL season. He was the highest run-scorer of the tournament. He has been playing for TKR since 2016 and has proved to be an asset. He won the Player of the Tournament award.

Matches- 13, Runs- 567, HS- 90, Average- 51.54, Strike Rate- 140.34.

#2 Glenn Phillips

Image result for Glenn Phillips jamaica

Glenn Phillips is a wicketkeeper-batsman who has been playing for Jamaica Tallawahs since 2017. His highest score was 103 against Patriots in the Eliminator, which went in-vain as Patriots chased the target and qualified for the Qualifiers 2. He was the second highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Matches- 11, Runs- 457, HS- 103, Average- 41.54, Strike Rate- 146.94, Dismissals-6.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Caribbean Premier League 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders Guyana Amazon Warriors Kieron Pollard Colin Munro Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2018 Points Table
Debjyoti Bhakta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
CPL 2018 Final : Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Qualifier 1: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 30, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 27: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago...
RELATED STORY
Caribbean Premier League 2018: Five players pushing for...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 9: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 15 : St Lucia Stars vs Guyana Amazon...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Stars :...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Qualifier 2: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs :...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 27 | Thu, 06 Sep
TTR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 103/10 (17.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 67 runs
TTR VS GAW live score
Match 28 | Sat, 08 Sep
TTR 180/5 (20.0 ov)
BTR 171/5 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 9 runs
TTR VS BTR live score
Match 29 | Sun, 09 Sep
GAW 173/6 (20.0 ov)
JTA 177/2 (18.1 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs win by 8 wickets
GAW VS JTA live score
Match 30 | Sun, 09 Sep
TTR 154/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 158/4 (14.1 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 6 wickets
TTR VS GAW live score
Playoff 1 | Tue, 11 Sep
TTR 122/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 126/8 (19.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 2 wickets
TTR VS GAW live score
Playoff 2 | Wed, 12 Sep
JTA 191/5 (20.0 ov)
KIT 193/8 (19.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 2 wickets
JTA VS KIT live score
Semi Final | Sat, 15 Sep
TTR 165/6 (20.0 ov)
KIT 145/8 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 20 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Final | Yesterday
GAW 147/9 (20.0 ov)
TTR 150/2 (17.3 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 8 wickets
GAW VS TTR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us