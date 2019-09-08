×
Caribbean Premier League 2019: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Preview
44   //    08 Sep 2019, 15:16 IST

Shimron Hetmyer starred for the Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 CPL
Shimron Hetmyer starred for the Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 CPL

The confident Guyana Amazon Warriors will take the field for the second time in two days when they face the Barbados Tridents at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

On Saturday, Guyana registered their second consecutive win by getting past St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by a comfortable 8-wicket margin. The bowling attack, led by spin twins Shadab Khan and Chris Green, helped Guyana to restrict the Patriots to a total of 153-8. Thereafter, Shimron Hetmyer came up with a brilliant 47-ball 70 to help his team race home for yet another two points.

Their opponent on Sunday, Barbados Tridents, are the only team to have not played a game so far. Despite the absence of star players like Nicholas Pooran and Martin Guptill, Barbados will still believe that they have enough firepower in the likes of Shai Hope, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali and Jason Holder.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Barbados Tridents: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date: September 9, 2.30 AM IST, 17.00 Local Time (September 8)

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads to choose from

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble and Clinton Pestano

Barbados Tridents:

Jason Holder (C), Alex Hales, Sandeep Lamichhane, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Josh Bishop, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Carter, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves and Hayden Walsh.

Caribbean Premier League 2019 Barbados Tridents Guyana Amazon Warriors Shai Hope Shimron Hetmyer
