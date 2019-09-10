Caribbean Premier League 2019: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details

Can Gayle help his side to their first victory of the season when they take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?

Match Preview

After having lost their respective opening fixtures, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs will go toe-to-toe at the Warner Park.

We're just six matches into the gruelling CPL season and it's safe to say that the loser of this fixture may find it extremely difficult to bounce back. The same argument may be boosted by the form displayed by Guyana Amazon Warriors and defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders, with both sides having won all their fixtures thus far.

As far as this game is concerned, the pressure will be more on the shoulders of Carlos Brathwaite, whose side have missed out on two points in both their games. They will be up against a formidable batting unit comprising of Chris Gayle, Rovman Powell and perhaps, the best T20 player in the circuit at the moment - Andre Russell.

The visitors, who have won two out of the five matches they've played at Warner Park, would want more from their bowlers - Oshame Thomas, Christopher Lamont and Jerome Taylor.

On that note, we bring you the match and telecast details for this mouth-watering contest.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Date: 10 September 2019, 3:30 AM IST (11 September), 18:00 local time

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Advertisement

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Keron Cottoy, Aaron Jones, Carlos Brathwaite(C), Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Usama Mir.

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Andre Russell (C), Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Amad Butt, Chris Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Imran Khan, Xavier Marshall, Shamae Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Derval Green and Javelle Glenn.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on CPL points table, news, results, CPL schedule, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.