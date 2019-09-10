×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Caribbean Premier League 2019: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details  

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
49   //    10 Sep 2019, 12:47 IST

Can Gayle help his side to their first victory of the season when they take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?
Can Gayle help his side to their first victory of the season when they take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?


Match Preview

After having lost their respective opening fixtures, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs will go toe-to-toe at the Warner Park.

We're just six matches into the gruelling CPL season and it's safe to say that the loser of this fixture may find it extremely difficult to bounce back. The same argument may be boosted by the form displayed by Guyana Amazon Warriors and defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders, with both sides having won all their fixtures thus far.

As far as this game is concerned, the pressure will be more on the shoulders of Carlos Brathwaite, whose side have missed out on two points in both their games. They will be up against a formidable batting unit comprising of Chris Gayle, Rovman Powell and perhaps, the best T20 player in the circuit at the moment - Andre Russell.

The visitors, who have won two out of the five matches they've played at Warner Park, would want more from their bowlers - Oshame Thomas, Christopher Lamont and Jerome Taylor.

On that note, we bring you the match and telecast details for this mouth-watering contest.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Date: 10 September 2019, 3:30 AM IST (11 September), 18:00 local time

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Advertisement

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Keron Cottoy, Aaron Jones, Carlos Brathwaite(C), Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Usama Mir.

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Andre Russell (C), Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Amad Butt, Chris Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Imran Khan, Xavier Marshall, Shamae Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Derval Green and Javelle Glenn.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on CPL points table, news, results, CPL schedule, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

Tags:
Caribbean Premier League 2019 Jamaica Tallawahs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League
Match 1 | Thu, 05 Sep
TTR 152/7 (20.0 ov)
KIT 141/10 (19.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 11 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 2 | Fri, 06 Sep
GAW 155/9 (20.0 ov)
TBA 142/9 (20.0 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 13 runs
GAW VS TBA live score
Match 3 | Sat, 07 Sep
TTR 191/4 (20.0 ov)
JTA 169/6 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 22 runs
TTR VS JTA live score
Match 4 | Sun, 08 Sep
KIT 153/8 (20.0 ov)
GAW 159/2 (18.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 8 wickets
KIT VS GAW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 08 Sep
TBA 167/5 (20.0 ov)
TTR 168/3 (17.5 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 7 wickets
TBA VS TTR live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
GAW 180/4 (20.0 ov)
BTR 133/10 (16.4 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 47 runs
GAW VS BTR live score
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Jamaica Tallawahs
KIT VS JTA preview
Match 8 | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Barbados Tridents
KIT VS BTR preview
Match 9 | Fri, 13 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Lucia Zouks
JTA VS TBA preview
Match 10 | Sat, 14 Sep, 06:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Trinbago Knight Riders
JTA VS TTR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 15 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Guyana Amazon Warriors
KIT VS GAW preview
Match 12 | Sun, 15 Sep, 10:30 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Barbados Tridents
JTA VS BTR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 16 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Lucia Zouks
KIT VS TBA preview
Match 14 | Wed, 18 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Trinbago Knight Riders
KIT VS TTR preview
Match 15 | Thu, 19 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Guyana Amazon Warriors
JTA VS GAW preview
Match 16 | Fri, 20 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
JTA VS KIT preview
Match 17 | Sat, 21 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Barbados Tridents
TBA VS BTR preview
Match 18 | Sun, 22 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Trinbago Knight Riders
TBA VS TTR preview
Match 19 | Mon, 23 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Guyana Amazon Warriors
BTR VS GAW preview
Match 20 | Tue, 24 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Jamaica Tallawahs
BTR VS JTA preview
Match 21 | Wed, 25 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
TBA VS KIT preview
Match 22 | Thu, 26 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TBA VS GAW preview
Match 23 | Fri, 27 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Trinbago Knight Riders
BTR VS TTR preview
Match 24 | Sat, 28 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Jamaica Tallawahs
TBA VS JTA preview
Match 25 | Sun, 29 Sep, 05:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
BTR VS KIT preview
Match 26 | Mon, 30 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Lucia Zouks
BTR VS TBA preview
Match 27 | Tue, 01 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TTR VS GAW preview
Match 28 | Thu, 03 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents
TTR VS BTR preview
Match 29 | Fri, 04 Oct, 03:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
Match 30 | Sat, 05 Oct, 05:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Trinbago Knight Riders
GAW VS TTR preview
Eliminator | Sun, 06 Oct, 08:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 1 | Mon, 07 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 11 Oct, 04:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 13 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Caribbean Premier League
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us