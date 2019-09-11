Caribbean Premier League 2019, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details

St Kitts Nevis Patriots would look to continue the momentum

Match Preview

After pulling off a memorable win against the Jamaica Tallawahs in their first home match of the season, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will now lock horns with Jason Holder's Barbados Tridents in the 8th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2019.

The Patriots faced the Jamaica Tallawahs in their previous fixture where Chris Gayle slammed his 22nd T20 ton to power his side to a mammoth score of 241.

However, half-centuries from Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas ensured that Gayle's century went in vain as the Patriots recorded the highest successful run chase in CPL history.

The Tridents will be under immense pressure heading into this match considering they had lost their opening match against Guyana Amazon Warriors by 47 runs and looking at the recent form of the Patriots batsmen, the likes of Jason Holder, Josh Lalor and Ashley Nurse would find it extremely difficult to curtail the runs on a placid wicket at Warner Park.

Here are the telecast details of the match.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Date: 11th September 2019

Time: 06:00pm (Local Time); 3:30 AM IST on the 12th of September

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Keron Cottoy, Aaron Jones, Carlos Brathwaite(C), Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Usama Mir.

Barbados Tridents

Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher(w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane, Asif Ali, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.