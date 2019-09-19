Caribbean Premier League 2019 | The all-rounder in Carlos Brathwaite

aakash.arya FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 38 // 19 Sep 2019, 16:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

It's a Carlos Brathwaite story unfolding when the going gets tough. His improbable and ludicrous hitting in Manchester against the Kiwis was a one-off example of the power-hitter's ability with the willow. He chose the biggest stage possible, the World Cup, to showcase the desire to win (almost) a match for your country.

On June the 22nd, Cricket World Cup 2019 finalists New Zealand posted a target of 292 for the Windies, thanks to a 148-run masterclass from their captain Kane Williamson. In reply, Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer built a decent platform for the likes of Brathwaite to overpower the score. But fall of regular wickets at the other end meant that the margin for error became lesser and lesser. At the end it was a lost cause had Brathwaite's stubborn spirit not come in the way of the New Zealand bowlers. Only 8 were required off the last two overs but Brathwaite had run out of partners by then. He ran a double to complete his first one-day hundred and inch just one shot closer to victory. Jimmy Neesham bowled a short ball only for Brathwaite to loft it in the air. As the world watched, Trent Boult judged the catch to perfection near the long on boundary. It was the end of the road for West Indies in the World Cup.

West Indies v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

In the 14th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2019, Carlos Brathwaite brought out the performance of a lifetime with his hard-hitting at the death going along with his 2 crucial wickets. Captaining the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Brathwaite saw his bowlers get hit to all parts of the ground as they were set a target of 217 by the Trinbago Knight Riders. Brathwaite came in the 8th over with St Kitts requiring 142 in 12.2 overs. He encapsulated the crowd with a 30-ball 64 that included six fours and four sixes and did everything right to take the Patriots on par with Knight Riders' score of 216 and take the game into a super over.

Brathwaite was particularly severe on James Neesham, hitting him for three boundaries in a single over. A revenge that was best served after a month in a completely different format. Neesham, on the other hand, registered the worst figures in CPL history after he conceded 68 runs in four overs.

Captain Brathwaite opened the batting along with Evin Lewis and hit two sixes and a four to set a target of 19 for Kieron Pollard's team. When the Patriots came over to bowl, to everyone's surprise, it was the skipper himself who took the mantle to take his team over the line.

He restricted the Knight Riders to only five runs and claimed the wicket of Darren Bravo. We could see a smile on Brathwaite's face, a relief that had been missing since that New Zealand game.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IND vs SA head to head, IND vs SA schedule 2019, news, results, points table, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.