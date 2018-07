CPL 2018 Schedule: Complete Time Table, Match Timings

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 395 // 27 Jul 2018, 19:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Trinbago Knight Riders won the title in 2017

The complete schedule for the sixth edition of the Caribbean Premier League (2018) has been announced. Six teams will feature in a total of 34 matches, each playing five games, with the finals set to take place at Trinidad on September 16.

The CEO of CPL, Damien O’Donohoe, said: “We are really excited about the 2018 edition of the tournament. We have gone from strength to strength since we first started in 2013 and we know that the sixth Hero CPL is going to be the biggest and best yet. The Biggest Party in Sport is coming and we can’t wait for it all to get started”.

This year, the tournament will feature both West Indian as well as international stars, including the suspended Australian duo of David Warner and Steve Smith.

Here is the complete schedule:

Note: All timings are in Eastern Caribbean time

Wednesday 8 Aug

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Stars, Queen’s Park Oval, 8pm

Thursday 9 Aug

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Providence, 6pm

Friday 10 Aug

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs, Queen’s Park Oval, 8pm

Saturday 11 Aug

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Stars, Providence, 4pm

Saturday 11 Aug

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Queens Park Oval, 8pm

Sunday 12 Aug

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents, Providence, 6pm

Tuesday 14 Aug

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Stars, Sabina Park, 7pm (6pm local time)

Wednesday 15 Aug

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Sabina Park, 7pm (6pm local time)

Thursday 16 Aug

St Lucia Stars v Trinbago Knight Riders, Daren Sammy Stadium, 8pm

Friday 17 Aug

St Lucia Stars v Barbados Tridents, Daren Sammy Stadium, 9pm

Saturday 18 Aug

Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Central Broward Stadium, 8pm

Sunday 19 Aug

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders, Central Broward Stadium, 6pm

Tuesday 21 Aug

St Lucia Stars v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Daren Sammy Stadium, 6pm

Wednesday 22 Aug

Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents, Central Broward Stadium, 6pm

Friday 24 Aug

St Lucia Stars v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Daren Sammy Stadium, 9pm

Saturday 25 Aug

Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Kensington Oval, 4pm

Saturday 25 Aug

St Lucia Stars v Jamaica Tallawahs, Daren Sammy Stadium, 8pm

Sunday 26 Aug

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders, Kensington Oval, 6pm

Tuesday 28 Aug

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Warner Park, 6pm

Wednesday 29 Aug

Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs, Kensington Oval, 8pm

Thursday 30 Aug

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Stars, Warner Park, 6pm

Friday 31 Aug

Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Kensington Oval, 8pm

Saturday 1 Sept

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders, Warner Park, 6pm

Sunday 2 Sept

Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Stars, Kensington Oval, 2pm

Sunday 2 Sept

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs, Warner Park, 6pm

Tuesday 4 Sept

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents, Warner Park, 6pm

Wednesday 5 Sept

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Queen’s Park Oval, 8pm

Friday 7 Sept

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents, Queen’s Park Oval, 8pm

Saturday 8 Sept

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs, Providence, 8pm

Sunday 9 Sept

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders, Providence, 6pm

PLAYOFFS

Tuesday 11 Sept

Playoff 1 – 1st v 2nd, Providence, 6pm

Wednesday 12 Sept

Playoff 2 – 3rd v 4th, Providence, 6pm

FINALS

Friday 14 Sept

Semi-final -Winner Playoff 2 v Loser Playoff 1, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad, 8pm

Sunday 16 Sept

Final – Winner Playoff 1 v Winner Semi-final, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad, 5pm