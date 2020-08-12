Caribbean Premier League (CPL): Jamaica Tallawahs performance in numbers

The eighth edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is all set to kick off from August 18. The 24-days long tournament will take place across the two venues in Trinidad & Tobago.

Winners of the inaugural edition of the Caribbean Premier League and two-time champions Jamaica Tallawahs will start their campaign against St Lucia Zouks in the third game of the tournament on August 19.

The Jamaica-based team would be looking to improve upon their performance from the last season where they finished at the bottom of the points table. The presence of their marquee all-rounder Andre Russell will surely be a big boost for their morale.

Here, in this article, we will take a look at some of the key stats of the team in the previous editions of the tournament.

Jamaica Tallawahs Overall Record

6 times Jamaica Tallawahs have made it to the play-offs in CPL20.

2 times Jamaica Tallawahs have won the title in CPL20.

75 no. of matches Jamaica Tallawahs have played in CPL20.

40 no. of wins for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL20.

57 no. of matches played by Andre Russell for Jamaica Tallawahs, the most by any player in CPL20.

Jamaica Tallawahs Batting Performances

Chris Gayle is the leading run-scorer for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL20.

241/4 against St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots in 2019 is the highest team total for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL20.

79 all out against Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2019 is the lowest team total for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL20.

1695 runs scored by Chris Gayle is the most number of runs scored by a player for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL20.

121* by Andre Russel against Trinbago Knight Riders in 2018 is the highest individual score by a player for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL20.

7 centuries have been scored by Jamaica Tallawahs batsmen in CPL20.

4 centuries scored by Chris Gayle is the most number of centuries scored by a player for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL20.

8 half-centuries scored by Chris Gayle is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL20.

124 sixes hit by Chris Gayle is the most number of sixes hit by a player for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL20.

13 sixes hit by Andre Russell against Trinbago Knight Riders is the most number of sixes hit in an innings by a player for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL20.

457 runs scored by Glenn Phillips in 2018 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of CPL20 for Jamaica Tallawahs.

162 runs added between Chris Gayle and Chadwick Walton for 2nd wicket in 2019 against St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots is the highest partnership for any wicket in CPL20 for Jamaica Tallawahs.

Jamaica Tallawahs Bowling Performances

Andre Russell has taken most no. of wickets for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL20.

55 wickets taken by Andre Russell is the most number of wickets taken by a player for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL20.

4 for 12 by Mohammad Sami against Barbados Tridents in 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL20.

18 wickets taken by Oshane Thomas in 2018 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of CPL20 for Jamaica Tallawahs.

Jamaica Tallawahs Wicket-keeping Performances

21 dismissals by Kumar Sangakkara is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in CPL20 for Jamaica Tallawahs.

16 dismissals by Kumar Sangakkara in 2016 is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single edition of CPL20 for Jamaica Tallawahs.

Jamaica Tallawahs Fielding Performances

37 catches by Andre Russell is the most number of catches taken by a player in CPL20 for Jamaica Tallawahs.

12 catches taken by Andre Russell in 2018 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of CPL20 for Jamaica Tallawahs.