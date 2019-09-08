×
Caribbean Premier League T20, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents: Match Preview, Pitch Report, Playing XI and Key Players

Shashwat Kumar
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
10   //    08 Sep 2019, 23:49 IST

Guyana Amazon Warriors would want to keep their perfect record intact
Guyana Amazon Warriors would want to keep their perfect record intact


After a storming start to the season, the Guyana Amazon Warriors would be looking to keep their perfect record intact when the Barbados Tridents come visiting on Sunday evening.

The Warriors have stuck to their Caribbean Premier League traditions and have produced clinical performances in the competition so far.

While their bowlers squeezed the St. Lucia Zouks batsmen in their first fixture, their own batsmen made light work of a challenging total against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Thus, the hosts come into the encounter in fine fettle with the Shoaib Malik-led outfit already earmarking themselves as genuine contenders for the title.

The Tridents, meanwhile, open their campaign at the Providence Stadium in Guyana as they hope for a brisk start to the tournament themselves.

Before the CPL started, the Barbados-based side was forced into a few unavoidable changes as Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz were ruled out due to other commitments.

However, they’ve done well to add the likes of JP Duminy and Josh Lalor to their squad.

Additionally, their batting line-up, which comprises of Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Duminy, Jason Holder and Johnson Charles, should pose a new set of questions for the Warriors’ bowlers.

Also, the Tridents would be hoping to correct a head to head record that is heavily skewed in Guyana’s favour. In 11 previous matches, the Warriors have had the wood over the Barbados side, winning 7 games while losing only 4.

Advertisement

Thus, the encounter has plenty of sub-plots attached to it and that just adds another layer of intrigue to a match that promises a plethora of fireworks.

Match Details

Date: 8th September, 2019

Time: 5:00 pm (Local Time); 02:30 am IST on the 9th of September, 2019

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be perfect for cricket with a dry, hot and sunny evening predicted.

Pitch Report

The pitch has so far aided the fast bowlers and should continue to maintain that trait for the game on Sunday. However, as Shimron Hetmyer showed a couple of days ago, batting could be fruitful, provided one gets into one’s groove.

Predicted XIs

The Warriors have won both of their matches so far and that should ensure that they continue with the same combination.

Guyana Amazon Warriors XI (Probable): Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shoaib Malik (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd

The Barbados Tridents, on the other hand, would be playing their first match of the tournament and thus, it is slightly more difficult to predict the eleven they might put forward.

However, having said that, the presence of all-rounders of the ilk of Holder, Malik and Nurse should ensure they possess the requisite balance whereas Chemar Holder and Sandeep Lamichanne should add a cutting edge to their bowling attack.

Barbados Tridents XI (Probable): Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Jonathan Carter, JP Duminy, Asif Ali, Jason Holder (c), Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Chemar Holder, Sandeep Lamichhane

Players to watch out for

Nicholas Pooran

Pooran would look to salvage his T20 reputation
Pooran would look to salvage his T20 reputation


The wicket-keeper hasn’t had much to do in the tournament yet. However, with the Tridents boasting a dangerous bowling line-up, Nicholas Pooran could be called upon to indulge in his customary pyrotechnics.

Additionally, the youngster’s T20 reputation took quite a hit in the T20I series against India and he will want to salvage that through the course of the CPL.

Alex Hales

Hales was in fine form during the Vitality Blast
Hales was in fine form during the Vitality Blast


Alex Hales has endured a turbulent 2019. After he seemed to have his place in the English World Cup squad set in stone, he took an indefinite break from cricket, for personal reasons.

A few days later, reports emerged that he had been banned by the English Cricket Board for having taken a prohibited substance. Subsequently, he was banned for a significant period, meaning he missed England’s triumphant run to the World Cup crown.

Yet, he seems to have put those setbacks behind him and looked in good touch through the Vitality Blast in England.

Moreover, akin to Pooran, Hales’ pride too has taken a massive hit. And, the English batsman, in consonance with the style of batting he adopts, likes to come out fighting, especially when his back is firmly against the wall.   

Caribbean Premier League 2019 Barbados Tridents Guyana Amazon Warriors Alex Hales Nicolas Pooran Providence Stadium - Guyana
