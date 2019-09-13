Caribbean Premier League T20, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Match Preview, Pitch Report, Predicted XI, Players to watch out for and more

The Tallawahs would want to get off the mark in the CPL

After the defeat to the St. Lucia Zouks, the Jamaica Tallawahs will lock horns with the Trinbago Knight Riders at Sabina Park, as the hosts hope for some inspiration to salvage a campaign that has been rather lacklustre as part of the Caribbean Premier League 2019.

The Tallawahs, courtesy the loss on the Thursday, have now lost three on the bounce and are yet to open their account, meaning their margin for error in the Caribbean Premier League has reduced considerably.

Though their batting has sparkled, their bowling attack has looked devoid of ideas and imagination. Inevitably, they’ve failed to rein in the opposition every time they have taken the field.

Positively for them, the likes of Chadwick Walton, Chris Gayle, Glenn Phillips and Rovman Powell look in fine fettle. But unfortunately, that’s where all the encouragement ends. Moreover, the loss of Andre Russell, after he was hit near the ear could dent the balance of a side that already has more questions in front of them than answers.

The Knight Riders, meanwhile, arrive in Jamaica on the back of three consecutive victories, with each of their components working efficiently.

The bowling line-up came to the fore in their opening encounter whereas the batsmen took centre-stage in the succeeding games.

Thus, at this juncture, the Knight Riders look a well-oiled unit, capable of trampling anything and everything kept in its path. That doesn’t bode well for the Tallawahs, more so because of the latter’s dire displays so far.

Though the home side possess the requisite quality to rattle the Knight Riders’ cage, it is anyone’s guess if they would actually be able to accomplish the above. After all, a disjointed caravan is running into a fully-functional freight train and usually, the outcome isn’t particularly fruitful for the former.

Yet, only time will tell how this tale transpires.

Match Details

Date: 13th September, 2019

Time: 08:00pm (Local Time); 06:30am IST on the 14th of September

Venue: Sabina Park, Jamaica

Weather Report

The weather didn’t play any spoilsport in the game on Thursday and much of the same is expected on Friday with a 40-over contest on the horizon.

Pitch Report

The Zouks chased down 171 comfortably with more than three overs to spare. Thus, indicating that the strip was conducive to batting.

With not a lot of time between the games, the pitch might just slow up a touch, meaning that stroke-making could become slightly difficult.

However, one can expect another relatively high-scoring affair.

Predicted XIs

The Tallawahs could be tempted to shuffle their pack, considering they’ve lost all their games so far. However, with squad depth not their greatest asset, they might put out an eleven similar to the one that has featured so far.

They will be forced into one change though as Russell is likely to miss the game after being carried out on a stretcher against the Zouks.

Jamaica Tallawahs XI (Probable): Glenn Philipps, Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, George Worker, Shamar Springer, Javelle Glen, Derval Green, Ramaal Lewis, Jerome Taylor, Oshane Thomas.

The Knight Riders have a settled combination on their hands and might not want to tinker with a winning formula.

Trinbago Knight Riders XI (Probable): Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Javon Searles, Khary Pierre, Seekkuge Prasanna, Mohammad Hasnain, Anderson Philipp.

Players to watch out for

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell has been brilliant so far

The right-hander enjoyed a good series against India recently and it seems he has carried that form into the CPL as well. On Thursday, Rovman Powell blazed away to a 22-ball 44 and injected the impetus the innings needed after the early departure of Gayle.

Thus, the batsman would be looking to continue more of the same when the Knight Riders come visiting and the Tallawahs would hope he can turn his intermittent sparks into a raging fire that can lead them to a win.

Kieron Pollard

Pollard has looked good in his stints at the wicket

A couple of days ago, Kieron Pollard was appointed West Indies’ white-ball captain, meaning he made a return to the ODI fold after quite an exile. Thus, he would be looking for an occasion to celebrate his new role and that could arrive at Sabina Park on Friday.

Moreover, the all-rounder has looked in good touch in the matches the Knight Riders have played so far and with the national captaincy in focus, he would want to remind the world that he is still a monumental force to be reckoned with.