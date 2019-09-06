Caribbean Premier League T20, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Match Preview, Pitch Report, Playing XI and Key Players

Trinbago Knight Riders defeated St Kitts Nevis Patriots in the opening encounter of 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders kicked off their title defense in style with a 11- run win against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and will be keen on maintaining their positive start with a win when they face off against the Jamaica Tallawahs in the 3rd fixture of the season at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard put up 152 runs on the board in their opening game before some classy bowling from James Neesham and Mohammad Hasnain ensured that the Patriots fell short in the end.

The Tallawahs will be led by Chris Gayle and could come into this contest with an advantage, having defeated the Trinbago Knight Riders the last time these two teams met in Trinidad in a game that saw Russell pick up a hat-trick and score a century in the same game.

With a plethora of big hitters set to be in action tonight, the third match of CPL T20 2019 promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Match details

Date: 7th September 2019 (Saturday)

Time: 05:30 AM (India), 07:00 PM (6th September 2019, Local)

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Weather report

There is rain predicted for the entire day but it is expected that we will get a full match, albeit with a delayed start as the skies will stay clear at night.

Pitch report

The pitch in the first game was a batting friendly one and while the spinners generated some turn from the track, the dew in the outfield nullified their efforts. Because of the rain and dew, it would be safe to win the toss and field first tonight.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Since Kieron Pollard led his side to a win in their opening encounter, one could expect the same team to feature in this side in order to keep up the winning momentum.

Batting

Key Players - Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard and James Neesham

The top order of the Knight Riders failed to fire in the opening fixture but the reliable trio of Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard and James Neesham took the team to a respectable score with their matured knocks in the middle order. This trio will once again have the pressure of delivering the goods from the batting department.

Bowling

Key Players - Khary Pierre, Mohammad Hasnain and James Neesham

Apart from a handy knock with the bat, Neesham also stared with the ball as he picked up three wickets while young pacer Mohammad Hasnain collected three wickets as well. All-rounder Khary Pierre too chipped in with two wickets against the Patriots and was economical with the ball.

Expected playing XI

Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Jimmy Neesham, Javon Searles, Seekkuge Prassana, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Mohammad Hasnain

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell

Since this will be the first time Andre Russell's side take to the field in this season, it will be intriguing to see which 11 players feature in the match squad of the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Batting

Key Players - Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and George Worker

The West Indian duo of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell will be the center of attraction tonight while New Zealand's top-order batsman George Worker will try to stabilize the innings with his ability to thread the gaps to perfection.

Bowlers

Key Players - Jerome Taylor, Oshane Thomas and Andre Russell

The performance of Jamaica's fast bowling trio consisting of Jerome Taylor, Oshane Thomas and Andre Russell, as the form of the pace battery will have a major impact on the result of this match.

Expected playing XI

Chris Gayle (C), Glenn Phillips (wk), George Worker, Chadwick Walton, Xavier Marshall, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Imran Khan, Jerome Taylor, Oshane Thomas, Shamar Springer.