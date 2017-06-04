Champions Trophy 2017: 5 memorable ODI matches between India and Pakistan

Get yourself some popcorn and drinks, the biggest rivalry is here again.

by Umaima Saeed Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2017, 10:15 IST

There’s nothing quite like the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry

An India-Pakistan tie is not just a match; it is seen as a cricketing war for fans from both the countries. There is no shortage of drama and anxiety in this big fixture. Although the head-to-head record of both the countries in ODIs is lopsided in Pakistan’s favour as they have won 72 of the 127 matches played between the two nations, the men in green have never been able to get the better of the Men in Blue in an ICC quadrennial event, i.e, the World Cup.

Speaking of the Champions Trophy alone, the arch-rivals have clashed three times in the tournament and Pakistan have come up trumps twice. This is one stat that India will look to change when the two forces meet at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium today. In the build-up to the biggest rivalry in cricket, here’s a look back at the best ODI encounters between the two neighbouring countries.

#1 Austral-Asia Cup, Final: India vs Pakistan at Sharjah, April 18, 1986

Javed Miandad’s last ball six made him a national hero

Result: Pakistan won by one wicket

This is perhaps the most memorable of all the India-Pakistan encounters, a match that will be etched In the memories of viewers on either side of the border. Batting first, India put up a total of 245 runs with Sunil Gavaskar top scoring for the side with his 92.

Pakistan, needing four runs off the last ball to lift the Austral-Asia Cup, emerged victorious as Javed Miandad smashed a full toss from Chetan Sharma for a huge six. With that delivery, Miandad, who scored a splendid 116 in the game, became an overnight hero, while Sharma returned home to heavy criticism.

After that game, Pakistan dominated India for quite a long time when the two played at Sharjah.