Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Sri Lanka - 5 Tarot Card Predictions

The skilled Indian outfit will display great adaptability in a truncated encounter.

by Anant Haranhalli Opinion 08 Jun 2017, 12:30 IST

Dhoni is expected to lead India’s charge against Sri Lanka today

The formidable Indian team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in the much-awaited clash at The Oval in just a couple of hours. After a dismal performance by the Lankan team in their first outing against South Africa, this match is a must-win game for them in the context of the tournament if they are to stand any chance of progressing through to the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka is bolstered by the availability of their captain, Angelo Mathews for this contest and he will be a key member in the inexperienced batting unit of the team.

The Indian team, on the other hand, will be riding high on confidence after a comprehensive win over arch rivals Pakistan and will look to seal their berth in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2017.

With the help of Tarot Cards, here are the five predictions for today’s clash:

Prediction #5: Is it going to be a complete match?

Potential showers will reduce the overs in this encounter

The King of Cups Card indicates that the match will be interrupted by relentless showers. The rain will also force the match to be a shorter version. This could even be a 35 over per side contest. The reduced version of the game will not help the players as they will struggle to adapt and perform. The players will feel frustrated due to the unavailability of the full quota of overs and will even feel cheated a tad bit.

Much like the India-Pakistan encounter that witnessed several stoppages, there is a possibility of diminishing interest for fans following the game back home. Frequent interruptions are never a welcome sight and fans will be a disgruntled lot today.