“Siraj, the force” – Twitter can’t keep calm as Mohammed Siraj gets Steve Smith after dropping him earlier

Mohammed Siraj went from villain to hero in a matter of minutes, as he took Steve Smith’s wicket after dropping him earlier. The fast bowler dropped the batsman off Washington Sundar’s bowling but dismissed Australia’s No.4 with a great delivery later.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a snorter of a delivery to send Steve Smith packing. A length ball bowled by him hit the crack and took off the pitch. It ended up hitting Steve Smith on the glove, as the Australian tried to fend it away. The ball looped to Ajinkya Rahane at gully, who completed the catch.

Fans on Twitter had a blast as they celebrated Steve Smith’s wicket. From praise for Mohammed Siraj’s bowling to hilarious memes referring to his dropped catch, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

Twitter praises Mohammed Siraj’s delivery

Mohamed Siraj got the better of Steve Smith with a ripper. Fans praised Siraj's quality, tweeting that it takes something special to outfox Steve Smith once he’s set.

Character of Siraj. Two drops. Still gets Smith with a beauty. 💯 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 18, 2021

Siraj leader of the bowling attack in the 4th Test at Gabba in the absence of all the regulars has got the wicket of Warner, Smith, Labuschagne - The engine room of Australia. Siraj, the force. pic.twitter.com/w3EJKsxixX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2021

The ball from Mohammed Siraj which dismissed Smith leapt unexpectedly, bouncing about 45cm more than other balls on a similar length. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/u7fWNQ97qy — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 18, 2021

What a ball from Siraj, ripper to get the best Test batsman - Steve Smith, he has got Labuschagne and Smith with some ball of the series. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2021

Steve Smith wicket fallen. Super bowling by Mohammad Siraj — Srisailan KVK (@KvkSrisailan) January 18, 2021

Hilarious memes come up as Siraj gets Smith after dropping him

While many praised Mohammed Siraj’s heart, others cheekily made memes referring to his dropped catch earlier. Siraj dropped Steve Smith in the 50th over of the Test.

The fast bowler didn’t sight the ball early enough and misjudged the catch horribly. Siraj seemed unaware of where the boundary rope was, as he ran in too hard and mess a mess of a routine catch.

My insight tells me when Siraj has the pony he gets more bounce. Ajinkya should manage his pony based on requirement. #INDvsAUS — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 18, 2021

Siraj dropped Smith's catch and took his wicket on his own bowling ... #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Irl7v39qKv — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) January 18, 2021

Siraj after dropping Smith off Sundar & then getting him out off his own bowling pic.twitter.com/NatVjN4hX6 — The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) January 18, 2021

Mohammed Siraj’s warrior mentality has been a recurring theme this series, and he once again proved his quality as he got Steve Smith with an unplayable delivery on Day 4.