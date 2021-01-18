Create
“Siraj, the force” – Twitter can’t keep calm as Mohammed Siraj gets Steve Smith after dropping him earlier

Mohammed Siraj got Steve Smith on Day 4
Wasiq Agha
Modified 18 Jan 2021, 10:23 IST
Mohammed Siraj went from villain to hero in a matter of minutes, as he took Steve Smith’s wicket after dropping him earlier. The fast bowler dropped the batsman off Washington Sundar’s bowling but dismissed Australia’s No.4 with a great delivery later.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a snorter of a delivery to send Steve Smith packing. A length ball bowled by him hit the crack and took off the pitch. It ended up hitting Steve Smith on the glove, as the Australian tried to fend it away. The ball looped to Ajinkya Rahane at gully, who completed the catch. 

Fans on Twitter had a blast as they celebrated Steve Smith’s wicket. From praise for Mohammed Siraj’s bowling to hilarious memes referring to his dropped catch, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

Twitter praises Mohammed Siraj’s delivery 

Mohamed Siraj got the better of Steve Smith with a ripper. Fans praised Siraj's quality, tweeting that it takes something special to outfox Steve Smith once he’s set.

Hilarious memes come up as Siraj gets Smith after dropping him

While many praised Mohammed Siraj’s heart, others cheekily made memes referring to his dropped catch earlierSiraj dropped Steve Smith in the 50th over of the Test.

The fast bowler didn’t sight the ball early enough and misjudged the catch horribly. Siraj seemed unaware of where the boundary rope was, as he ran in too hard and mess a mess of a routine catch. 

Mohammed Siraj’s warrior mentality has been a recurring theme this series, and he once again proved his quality as he got Steve Smith with an unplayable delivery on Day 4.

Published 18 Jan 2021, 10:23 IST
India vs Australia 2020-21 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Steve Smith Mohammed Siraj
