Chetan Sharma & Mohammed Shami: The hattrick heroes for India in the World Cup

India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Mohammed Shami achieved the rare feat of securing a hattrick for India in the World Cup 2019 match against Afghanistan. He is the second Indian to achieve a hattrick in the World Cup after Chetan Sharma who did the same in 1987.

Striking similarities

In 1987, Chetan Sharma had a thumb injury and was almost out of the World Cup, but continued in the team owing to the initiatives of his captain Kapil Dev. He repaid his trust by achieving the hattrick in a vital match against New Zealand. Before the hat-trick ball, Kapil asked Sharma to keep it wicket to wicket.

In Shami's case, he was battling problems on the personal front and was not fielded as Bhuvi Bumrah opening pair was considered lethal. Before the hat-trick ball, it was Dhoni who suggested him to ball a straight yorker. Shami executed the plan and and the result was sublime.

Chetan Sharma

World Cup 1987: India Vs New Zealand, 31st October 1987

Chetan was groomed by Desh Prem Azad who was instrumental in training various cricketers of repute like Kapil Dev. He represented Haryana during the period 1982-83 to 1992-93 and later represented Bengal from 1993-94 to 1996-97. The lanky bowler was a versatile all-rounder who represented India in 65 ODIs scoring 456 runs and picking 67 wickets.

Chetan Sharma struck New Zealand (221/9) thrice by dismissing Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewen Chatfield in three consecutive balls. All of them were clean bowled by Chetan Sharma. His bowling figures were 10-2-51-3.

India reached the score of 224/1 in 32.1 overs with Sunil Gavaskar scoring 103 not out. It was a rare occasion where both Chetan Sharma and Sunil Gavaskar were declared MOM.

India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

#2 World Cup 2019: India Vs Afghanistan, 2nd June 2019

In a closely contested match, Afghanistan had the target of 225. In the 49th over Bumrah bowled beautifully to give only 5 runs. Afghanistan had to score 16 runs in the last over to pull the biggest upset in the tournament.

Shami was given the responsibility to defend 16 runs in the last over. The first ball resulted in four runs with Nabi reaching his half century. The second ball was a dot ball. In the third ball, Shami dismissed Nabi as he mistimed a full-length ball and Hardik took a nice catch. Thereafter, Shami rocked the timber twice, first Aftab Alam and then Mujeeb Ur Rahman to secure a hattrick & secure two points for India.

Shami was the standout bowler securing figures of 9.5-1-40-4