×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chetan Sharma & Mohammed Shami: The hattrick heroes for India in the World Cup

Nirmalya Sinha
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
61   //    25 Jun 2019, 20:15 IST

India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019


Mohammed Shami achieved the rare feat of securing a hattrick for India in the World Cup 2019 match against Afghanistan. He is the second Indian to achieve a hattrick in the World Cup after Chetan Sharma who did the same in 1987.

Striking similarities

In 1987, Chetan Sharma had a thumb injury and was almost out of the World Cup, but continued in the team owing to the initiatives of his captain Kapil Dev. He repaid his trust by achieving the hattrick in a vital match against New Zealand. Before the hat-trick ball, Kapil asked Sharma to keep it wicket to wicket.

In Shami's case, he was battling problems on the personal front and was not fielded as Bhuvi Bumrah opening pair was considered lethal. Before the hat-trick ball, it was Dhoni who suggested him to ball a straight yorker. Shami executed the plan and and the result was sublime.


Chetan Sharma
Chetan Sharma

World Cup 1987: India Vs New Zealand, 31st October 1987

Chetan was groomed by Desh Prem Azad who was instrumental in training various cricketers of repute like Kapil Dev. He represented Haryana during the period 1982-83 to 1992-93 and later represented Bengal from 1993-94 to 1996-97. The lanky bowler was a versatile all-rounder who represented India in 65 ODIs scoring 456 runs and picking 67 wickets.

Chetan Sharma struck New Zealand (221/9) thrice by dismissing Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewen Chatfield in three consecutive balls. All of them were clean bowled by Chetan Sharma. His bowling figures were 10-2-51-3.

Advertisement

India reached the score of 224/1 in 32.1 overs with Sunil Gavaskar scoring 103 not out. It was a rare occasion where both Chetan Sharma and Sunil Gavaskar were declared MOM.


India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

#2 World Cup 2019: India Vs Afghanistan, 2nd June 2019

In a closely contested match, Afghanistan had the target of 225. In the 49th over Bumrah bowled beautifully to give only 5 runs. Afghanistan had to score 16 runs in the last over to pull the biggest upset in the tournament.

Shami was given the responsibility to defend 16 runs in the last over. The first ball resulted in four runs with Nabi reaching his half century. The second ball was a dot ball. In the third ball, Shami dismissed Nabi as he mistimed a full-length ball and Hardik took a nice catch. Thereafter, Shami rocked the timber twice, first Aftab Alam and then Mujeeb Ur Rahman to secure a hattrick & secure two points for India.

Shami was the standout bowler securing figures of 9.5-1-40-4

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Leisure Reading
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami reveals what MS Dhoni advised him before his hat-trick ball
RELATED STORY
The resurgence of Mohammed Shami is unique in more ways than one
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Chetan Sharma strikes three out of three in the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Mohammed  Shami: The New Second Seamer For India?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter lauds Mohammad Shami for his incredible hat-trick as India win a thriller against Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why the Afghanistan match going down to the wire is a blessing in disguise for India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan: 5 Moments that decided the fate of the thriller
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why the Afghanistan win is the most vital in India's journey so far
RELATED STORY
IND vs AFG Match Highlights - World Cup 2019 | Match 28 | Shami hat-trick sees India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs in a thrilling World Cup encounter
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 benched players who could play a key role in the upcoming matches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Yesterday
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 141/5 (31.0 ov)
LIVE
Drinks: England need 145 runs to won from 19.0 overs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us