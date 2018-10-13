×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cheteshwar Pujara: Cramp. Cripple. Crash.

Aatam Gajjar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
106   //    13 Oct 2018, 21:10 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara- The 'Wall'
Cheteshwar Pujara- The 'Wall'
?

A triple hundred at the Under-14 level, a double century against England in England at under-19 level,349 runs with an average of 116 in the ICC under-19 CWC 2006. With all these feats, a guy with a square jawline and dense hair from Saurashtra was making his way into the news day in and out. The cricket fanatics were enthralled by the level of consistency this guy was showing at every level of junior cricket.

Cheteshwar Pujara swooped in his way to the Ranji team soon. A year or so down the line, the same guy was featured in small newspaper articles here and there. He was scoring double centuries for breakfast and triple centuries for tea at the Ranji trophy. After making a truckload of runs for several years at the flat Rajkot pitch, Pujara caught the eyes of the selectors.

In the era of franchise cricket, his focus and determination in the longest format of the game was much needed in this era. With a barbaric batting methodology and an ardent batting style, Cheteshwar Pujara was considered as someone who would fill the shoes of the great Rahul Dravid. Although both have totally different techniques, the methodology and the compassion towards the longest format was something which entrenched the comparisons between these two batsmen.

Cheteshwar Pujara earned his inevitable maiden call-up in the home series against Australia in 2010. After getting out to an unplayable grubber in the first innings, he walked out to bat in the number 3 position in the fourth-innings, instead of his 'predecessor' Rahul Dravid. He made an effortless 72 on a tricky 4th innings run-chase on a dry and turning wicket in Bangalore, becoming only the fifth Indian to score a 4th innings half-century on debut.

After a poor performance against the Proteas in the 2012 series, he was ruled out of the English and Aussie tours down-under. He made a full recovery and returned to the side in the home season of 2012. His 'predecessor' had retired from international cricket, and it was his time to fit in the most dependable shoes of Indian batting line-up. He took no time and scored a grit knock of 206 against England. It was followed by a lone battle of 136 in Mumbai, where spin seemed to be an alien technique for the hosts. Finally, he gained the foundation for the highest level of cricket he was made for-Test cricket.

Pujara continued to score runs in abundance at the home turf, however, he could not be termed as a versatile cricketer with a shortage of runs in 'away' Tests. It was in 2014 when he scored his first Test century in the 'SENA' against South Africa at the Wanderers against the likes of Dale Steyn and Morkel.

Per contra, he could not replicate the scores in New Zealand. His poor run continued in England and was eventually dropped from the side in Australia. He was not fitting in the 'attacking' line-up of the new skipper- Virat Kohli. However, whenever given a chance, he scored his milky centuries. Never the less, Virat has now accepted the importance of Pujara in the Test side as the latter has become the second most dependable batsman, after the skipper himself, in the current Indian batting card. With a century in England earlier this year, Pujara has proved his worth in the side.

Che Pujara is extremely conservative with his mode of play. He looks at his life lies in his wicket. He will never be someone who would make the crowd cheer and entertain, the balls off his blade would seldom wallop over the boundary ropes. But, that's Pujara's treasure. He is someone who is built on the cricketing merit, spending more time in the nets than in the gym, taking lessons from his father, Arvind Pujara, at the end of each day. He would continue to do the thankless job of guarding the middle order against the new ball.

He cramps the opposition, wears them down, pierce them into capitulation, and slowly starts ticking off the runs. Hopefully, for the coming future, whenever India lose its first wicket, Pujara would immediately get into his task- Cramp. Cripple. Crash.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli
Aatam Gajjar
CONTRIBUTOR
Respect the Tests, Adore the ODIs, Enjoy the T20s | Cricket Geek | Engineer | VK18 | RF | SCG99 | Leo10
2 Tests in cricket history that ended in a tie
RELATED STORY
8 instances where India scored 600 runs in an innings...
RELATED STORY
Australian pacer suffers mystery disease, fan tries to...
RELATED STORY
Kohli breaks world record, Australia announce captain,...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Test specialists who failed in ODIs
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India’s Test series against West Indies is...
RELATED STORY
Who is India's Latest Test debutant Shardul Thakur?
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018, First Test: 3 Game changing...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 5 records that can be broken in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 5 Indian players to look out...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | 04:00 AM
WIN 311/10
IND 308/4 (81.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India trail Windies by 3 runs with 6 wickets remaining
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us