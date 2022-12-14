Cheteshwar Pujara’s candid admission on Shreyas Iyer’s lucky escape: “From the non-striker’s end, I felt he was out”

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has admitted that teammate Shreyas Iyer was lucky to be batting at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14.

Pujara and Shreyas added 149 runs for the fifth wicket as India ended Day 1 on 278/6, after winning the toss and batting first. Shreyas could have been dismissed in the 84th over by Ebadot Hossain. The fifth ball of the over clearly hit the stumps as one of the bails briefly moved before settling back in place.

Bangladesh were stunned by what had transpired and even Shreyas seemed a bit embarrassed at his luck and was captured smiling sheepishly. Incidentally, the bail was replaced in the same over due to some lighting issues.

At a press conference following the end of the day’s play, Pujara was asked about the incident. He admitted:

“He (Shreyas) was lucky to be honest, because when I saw it from the non-striker’s end, I felt he was out. The bail, if you look at the replay, did come off and then went back again. We are very fortunate as a team, not just Shreyas. His role tomorrow will be a very important one. Hopefully, we’ll add a few more runs.

“But sometimes, on such pitches, you need some luck. The ball kept low and as batsmen you don’t want to get out on such a ball.”

Shreyas went to stumps unbeaten on 82 off 169 balls, an impressive knock that featured 10 fours. Describing his partnership with Shreyas as extremely important, Pujara stated that the Chattogram wicket looks set to produce a result. The 34-year-old commented:

“This pitch looks like one where there will be a result. We needed some runs on the board, so my partnership with Shreyas was very important and also with Rishabh (Pant). I'm really happy with the way I batted.”

Before adding 149 with Shreyas, Pujara also featured in a crucial 64-run partnership with Pant, who contributed 46 off 45 balls.

“350 will be a good total” - Cheteshwar Pujara

While India did score 278 runs, they lost six wickets in the process. Three wickets fell quickly in the first session and Bangladesh then picked up two before the close of play.

Asked if the visitors are disappointed about losing one wicket too many, the No. 3 batter replied:

“It’s (six wickets) not too much. Looking at the pitch, we have a decent total on the board. If we were would have been 4-5 down, it would have been better. But I still feel getting close to 350 will be a good total on this pitch. There is enough turn for the spinners; we have three in the team. The odd one from fast bowlers is also staying low.”

While Pujara was dismissed for 90 in the 85th over, Axar Patel (14) was trapped lbw on the last ball of the day’s play.

