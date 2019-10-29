Cheteshwar Pujara: The warrior who works away from the limelight

Cheteshwar Pujara

Watching Cheteshwar Pujara bat is like a throwback to a bygone era of Test cricket. He is a man who relies more on convention than flamboyance, who focuses more on technique rather than glamour.

There is a certain beauty to the way he leaves a swinging ball alone and the way he gets to the pitch of the ball and defend. And there's also a sense of exhilaration at watching him rock back onto the back foot and and time the ball between point and cover with precision.

Pujara is a silent warrior; an unsung hero who has worked tirelessly for Indian cricket. He is a workhorse who has always put the team first. In a team studded with gifted stroke-makers, Pujara stands out for his conventional brilliance.

We often go into raptures at a gorgeous cover drive by Virat Kohli. Pujara might not be pleasing to the eye in the same fashion, but he represents the traits of Test cricket in their purest form. He is a man who believes in giving the first hour to the bowler, who believes in grinding it out in the middle, who hones his technique to such a degree that it becomes his very nature.

Pujara and Kohli - two contrasting batsmen

Over the years, Pujara has grown in stature to become one of the most important members of the Indian Test team. He occupies the crucial No. 3 position, and his numbers are mighty impressive there. In the 73 matches that Pujara has played for India, he has scored 5631 runs at an remarkable average of 49.39, including 22 fifties and 18 hundreds.

Pujara's maiden double hundred at Ahmedabad against England helped India trounce the visitors by 9 wickets. In a vigil that lasted 389 balls, Pujara scored an undefeated 206*, studded with 21 glorious hits to the fence.

His 101* against New Zealand at Indore helped India wallop the Kiwis by 321 runs. And his magnificent 123 at the Adelaide Oval in 2018 helped India score a rare victory over Australia in their own backyard.

If Kohli makes us gape at him with the sheer class he exudes, and Rohit Sharma enthralls us with his elegant nonchalance, Pujara elicits a deep admiration from us because of his unending zest to improve. The sweat could be dripping from his forehead, he could get beaten couple of times an over, he could look ugly to the eye, but Pujara will not give up. He will hang in there, and before we realize it, he would have slowly tilted the balance in India’s favour.

With the World Test Championship in full swing, Pujara will be vital whenever India visit foreign shores. His calm demeanor and unwavering concentration are absolutely essential if India are to retain the top spot in the Championships.

Pujara's solid technique makes him a huge asset everywhere

Pujara's ability to transfer his weight on either foot with ease makes him an asset in Australia and South Africa. His ability to counter the swing by playing late makes him vital in England. And his solid technique makes him crucial in the West Indies.

Pujara is indeed a man for all seasons.

He is just 31 years old, and has plenty of challenges to face ahead. He has a lot of bowling attacks left to be tamed and a lot of peaks to be scaled. But you can almost be sure that he will continue to be that silent warrior who does his work away from the limelight, the way he has been doing all this time.