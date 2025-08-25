Cheteshwar Pujara vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their stats after 67 Tests

Seasoned Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24. The 37-year-old represented the country in 103 Test matches, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. The right-handed batter made his debut against Australia in October 2010 and played his last Test against the same opponent at The Oval in June 2023 (WTC final).

Pujara's finest moment in Test cricket also came against the Aussies. He starred with 521 runs in four matches as Team India registered their maiden Test series triumph Down Under in 2018-19. The 37-year-old took over the No. 3 position from Rahul Dravid following the latter's retirement and proved an able successor.

In the wake of Pujara's retirment from Test cricket, we compare his stats with that of former India captain Rohit Sharma. The latter played 67 Test matches in his career, so we compare his stats with Pujara at the same stage.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Rohit Sharma - Who has scored more runs after 67 Tests?

After 67 Tests, Pujara had 5,233 runs to his name at an average of 49.83. Of his 5,200-plus runs, 1,429 came in 15 matches against Australia at an average of 54.96. He had also scored 1,339 runs in 18 Tests against England, averaging 44.63. Pujara had also scored 649 runs in seven Tests against New Zealand (average 54.08) and 613 runs in 11 Tests against South Africa (average 32.26).

Rohit ended his career with 4,301 runs in 67 Tests at an average of 40.57. Of his Test runs, 1,147 came in 14 matches against England at an average of 47.79. He also scored 739 runs in 15 matches against Australia, averaging 28.42 and 738 runs in 11 Tests against South Africa, averaging 38.84. Further, in nine Tests against New Zealand, the Hitman scored 515 runs, averaging 36.78.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Rohit Sharma - Who has scored more hundreds after 67 Tests?

After 67 Tests, Pujara had 17 hundreds and 20 fifties to his name at an average of 49.8. His best of 206* came against England in Ahmedabad in November 2012. Of his 17 tons after 67 matches, five came against England and four each against Australia and Sri Lanka. He had also notched up two hundreds against New Zealand and one each against South Africa and West Indies.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 5,233 49.83 206* 17 20 Rohit Sharma 4,301 40.57 212 12 18

(Pujara vs Rohit - Test stats comparison after 67 matches)

Rohit ended his Test career with 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries. His best of 212 came against South Africa in Ranchi in October 2019. Of Rohit's 12 Test tons, four came against England, three each against South Africa and West Indies and one each against Australia and Sri Lanka.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better record in SENA nations after 67 Tests?

Of his first 67 Tests, Pujara played 24 in SENA nations. In 47 innings, he totaled exactly 1,500 runs at an average of 32.60, with four hundreds and six fifties. Of his four hundreds in SENA nations after 67 matches, two came in Australia and one each in England and South Africa. His best score in a SENA Test at that point was 153 in Johannesburg in December 2013.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 24 1,500 32.60 153 4 6 Rohit Sharma 25 1.268 28.17 127 1 6

(Pujara vs Rohit - batting stats comparison in SENA nations after 67 Tests)

Of his 67 Tests, Rohit played 25 in SENA nations. In 49 innings, he scored 1,268 runs at an average of 28.17, with one hundred and six half-centuries. The Hitman's only Test ton in a SENA nation came when he scored 127 against England at The Oval in September 2021. Rohit scored 83 at Lord's during the same tour.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better record in winning causes after 67 Tests?

Of his first 67 Tests, Pujara was part of 38 matches that India won. In 63 innings, he scored 3,506 runs at an average of 62.60, with 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries. Two of his hundreds came in losses and three in draws.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 38 3,506 62.60 206* 12 16 Rohit Sharma 36 2,985 57.40 212 12 9

(Pujara vs Rohit - batting stats comparison in wins after 67 Tests)

Rohit was part of 36 matches that India won during his Test career. In 59 innings, he contributed 2,985 runs at an average of 57.40. All his 12 tons and nine of his 18 half-centuries came in wins. In 20 matches that India lost, he scored 744 runs at an average of 18.60, with three half-centuries to his name.

