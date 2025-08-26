Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sourav Ganguly - comparing their stats after 103 Tests

Team India's rock-solid batter Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24. The 37-year-old had not played a Test for India since the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. He perhaps saw the writing on the wall after not being picked for the five-match series in England.

The Saurashtra stalwart made his debut against Australia in Bengaluru in October 2010 and had an instant impact. He scored a fluent 72 off 89 in the second innings as Team India won the contest by seven wickets. Following Rahul Dravid's retirement in 2012, Pujara eased into the role of India's new Test No. 3.

The batter's standout moment on the big stage came in 2018-19, when he amassed 521 runs in four innings as India registered their maiden Test series triumph Down Under. He was also a key member of the team that won the 2020-21 Test series in Australia.

Pujara ended his fantastic career with 103 Tests. Following his retirement, we compare his stats with that of former skipper Sourav Ganguly at the same stage.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has scored more runs after 103 Tests?

In 103 Tests, Pujara notched up 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. Of his Test runs, 2,074 came against Australia from 25 Tests, averaging of 49.38. He also totaled 1,778 runs in 27 Tests against England, averaging 39.51.

Further, the 37-year-old scored 867 runs in 12 Tests against New Zealand at an average of 39.40. Pujara also managed 882 runs in 17 Tests against South Africa at an average of 30.41 and 743 runs in seven Tests against Sri Lanka at an impressive average of 74.30.

After 103 Tests, Ganguly had 6,581 runs to his name at an average of 42.45. Of his 6,500-plus runs, 1,079 came in 20 matches against Australia at an average of 31.73. He had also scored 983 runs in 12 Tests against England at an average of 57.82 and 968 runs in 11 Tests against Sri Lanka, averaging 56.94.

Further, Ganguly had 902 runs in 12 Tests against Pakistan at an average of 47.47 and 736 runs in 14 matches against South Africa, averaging 30.66. The former India captain had also notched up 563 runs in eight Test matches against New Zealand at an average of 46.91.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has scored more hundreds after 103 Tests?

Pujara scored 19 centuries and 35 fifties in his Test career. Of his Test hundreds, five each were registered against Australia and England. The right-handed batter also scored four hundreds against Sri Lanka, two against New Zealand and one each against South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh. His best of 206* came against England in Ahmedabad in 2012.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 7,195 43.60 206* 19 35 Sourav Ganguly 6,581 42.45 239 15 32

(Pujara vs Ganguly - Test stats comparison after 103 matches)

After 103 Tests, Ganguly had 15 hundreds and 32 half-centuries, with a best of 239, which came against Pakistan in Bengaluru in December 2007. Of his 15 tons, three each came against England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The southpaw also notched up two hundreds each against Pakistan and Zimbabwe and one each against Australia and Bangladesh.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has a better record in SENA nations after 103 Tests?

Pujara played 41 Test matches in SENA nations, scoring 2,558 runs at an average of 32.79. He notched up five hundreds and 14 half-centuries in SENA Tests, with a best of 193, which came in Sydney in the New Year Test of 2019.

Pujara averaged 47.28 from 11 Tests in Australia, 29 from 16 Tests in England, 28.15 from 10 Tests in South Africa and 20 from four Tests in New Zealand. Of his five tons, three came in Australia and one each in England and South Africa.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 41 2,558 32.79 193 5 14 Sourav Ganguly 32 2,311 42.01 144 5 13

(Pujara vs Ganguly - batting stats comparison in SENA nations after 103 Tests)

After 103 Tests, Ganguly had played 32 in SENA nations. In 59 innings, he had scored 2,311 runs to his name at an average of 42.01, with five hundreds and 13 fifties. His best of 144 came in the 2003 Brisbane Test.

Ganguly averaged 34.80 from 11 Tests in Australia, 65.35 from nine Tests in England, 27.71 from four Tests in New Zealand and 36.14 from eight Tests in South Africa. Of his five Test hundreds, three came in England and one each in Australia and New Zealand.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has a better record in winning causes after 103 Tests?

Pujara featured in 58 Test matches that India won. In 96 innings, he scored 4,408 at an average of 50.66. The former India No. 3 hit 13 hundreds and 23 fifties in winning causes. Two of his centuries came in defeats and four in draws.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 58 4,408 50.66 206* 13 23 Sourav Ganguly 33 1,954 46.52 136 3 12

(Pujara vs Ganguly - batting stats comparison in wins after 103 Tests)

After 103 matches, Ganguly had been part of 33 Tests that India won. In 50 innings, he scored 1,954 runs at an average of 46.52, with three hundreds and 12 fifties. Of his 15 Test hundreds after 103 Tests, 12 came in draws.

