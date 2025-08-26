Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sunil Gavaskar - comparing their stats after 103 Tests

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24. The Saurashtra had been out of the Test team following the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. On Sunday, he became the latest among some big Indian names in recent times to announce their retirement.

After making a huge impression in domestic cricket, Pujara was handed his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru in October 2010. While he was dismissed cheaply in the first innings, the batter showed some spark in the second essay, scoring a fluent 72 off 89 deliveries in a seven-wicket win for Team India.

Once Rahul Dravid retired in 2012, Pujara took over the mantle of India's No. 3 batter in Test cricket and made a huge contribution in the pivotal position. He was the Player of the Series when India won their maiden Test series in Australia in 2018-19, amassing 521 runs in four matches. The 37-year-old also played a big part in India's 2-1 triumph Down Under in 2020-21.

Pujara ended his career with 103 Tests. In the wake of his retirement, we compare his stats with that of former opener Sunil Gavaskar at the same stage.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sunil Gavaskar - Who has scored more runs after 103 Tests?

In 103 Tests, Pujara scored 7,195 runs, averaging 43.60. The right-handed batter scored 2,074 in 25 Tests against Australia at an average of 49.38. He also played 27 matches against England, scoring 1,778 runs at an average of 39.52.

Pujara featured in 12 Tests against New Zealand in which he scored 867 runs at an average of 39.40. The right-handed batter totaled 882 runs in 17 Tests against South Africa, averaging 30.41 and 743 runs in seven Tests against Sri Lanka at an impressive average of 74.30.

After 103 Tests, Gavaskar had 8,612 runs to his name at an average of 51.56. Of his Test runs at that stage, 2,749 came in 27 matches against West Indies at an average of 65.45. He had also notched up 2,226 runs in 32 Tests against England at an average of 41.20.

Further, the Little Master had 1,794 runs in 20 Tests against Pakistan at an average of 57.87 and 993 runs in 14 Tests against Australia, averaging 43.17. The former India opener had also scored 651 runs in nine Tests against New Zealand at an average of 43.40.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sunil Gavaskar - Who has scored more hundreds after 103 Tests?

Pujara ended his Test career with 19 hundreds and 35 fifties. He scored three double hundreds, with his best of 206* coming against England in Ahmedabad in 2012. Of his Test tons, five each came against Australia and England. The 37-year-old also registered four hundreds against Sri Lanka, two against New Zealand and one each against South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 7,195 43.60 206* 19 35 Sunil Gavaskar 8,612 51.56 236* 30 37

(Pujara vs Gavaskar - Test stats comparison after 103 matches)

After 103 Test matches, Gavaskar had 30 hundreds and 37 fifties to his name, with a best of 236*, which came against West Indies in Chennai in December 1983. Of his 30 Test tons, 13 came against West Indies, and five each against Australia and Pakistan. He had also notched up four hundreds against England, two against New Zealand and one against Sri Lanka.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sunil Gavaskar - Who has a better record in SENA nations after 103 Tests?

Pujara played 41 Tests in SENA nations and scored 2,558 runs, averaging 32.79. The 37-year-old hit five centuries and 14 half-centuries in SENA Test. His best of 193 came against Australia in Sydney in January 2019. Of his five tons, three came in Australia and one apiece in England and South Africa.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 41 2,558 32.79 193 5 14 Sunil Gavaskar 27 1,937 42.10 221 6 10

(Pujara vs Gavaskar - batting stats comparison in SENA nations after 103 Tests)

Of his first 103 Tests, Gavaskar played 27 in SENA countries. In 47 innings, he scored 1,937 at an average of 42.10, with the aid of six hundreds and 10 half-centuries. Of his six tons, three came in Australia, two in England and one in New Zealand. Gavaskar did not play any Test in South Africa since the Proteas were banned from international cricket during that period.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sunil Gavaskar - Who has a better record in winning causes after 103 Tests?

Pujara was part of 58 Tests that India won. In 96 innings, he contributed 4,408 at an average of 50.66. The 37-year-old scored 13 hundreds and 23 fifties in winning causes. Of his Test tons, two centuries came in losses and four in draws.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 58 4,408 50.66 206* 13 23 Sunil Gavaskar 19 1,500 46.87 166 6 6

(Pujara vs Gavaskar - batting stats comparison in wins after 103 Tests)

After 103 Tests, Gavaskar had featured in 19 matches that India won. In 36 innings, he scored 1,500 runs at an average of 46.87, with six hundreds and as many half-centuries. Six of Gavaskar's centuries came in defeats and as many as 18 in Tests that ended in a draw.

