Chris Silverwood backs Jos Buttler to score big in Test cricket again

Buttler's 57 off 29 balls was crucial in England winning the third T20I and the series

England completed an emphatic 2-1 T20I series win over South Africa when they chased down a mammoth target of 223 in the final T20I. One of the main architects of the run-chase was Jos Buttler, who played a blazing knock of 57 off just 29 balls.

Buttler was suffering from a poor run of scores, having made just 158 runs in his last five Tests, and his return to form has pleased head coach Chris Silverwood, who was hopeful that this innings would usher in a period wherein the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman would hit purple patch again.

"Runs breed confidence within a batsman -- to see him come off with a smile on his face in the way he did was superb," Silverwood told British media.

"Hopefully he'll take a lot of confidence from it and bring that with him to Sri Lanka," he added.

England finally seemed to be taking the right steps towards finding the perfect balance as far as the shortest format is concerned, especially with the T20 World Cup later this year. Silverwood is hopeful that the players would learn from the experiences that they gained from the tour of South Africa and would keep up the good work done.

"The more they've played together, the better they've got -- we've seen the improvement throughout the series so I don't think we're a million miles away," Silverwood stated.

"But we'll obviously refocus now on the Test series against Sri Lanka and look to pick up where we left off here," he signed off.

Sri Lanka host England for the first Test in Galle from March 19 to 23 and the second Test in Colombo from March 27 to 31.