Chris Woakes ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy

His replacement is yet to be named.

Woakes left the field after bowling 2 overs against Bangladesh

After defeating Bangladesh comprehensively in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, it looks like the win has come at a cost for the hosts as Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

Woakes opened the bowling for the Englishmen against the Tigers but suffered a strain and was forced off the field after bowling just 2 overs. He started off really well and conceded just 4 runs in the two over he bowled.

The news will come as a big blow to England who were relying on Woakes to carry the burden of their bowling on his shoulders. His replacement is yet to be named.

Ever since his debut in 2011, he has featured in 63 ODIs for England and has picked up 89 wickets at an average of 31.60 with two five-wicket hauls to his name. He played a big role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ success in this year’s IPL as well.

“He’s been very impressive for us over the last couple of years, a mainstay and a very reliable guy,” Eoin Morgan said after yesterday’s win. “Side strains are a big confidence thing. He would definitely be a loss if he couldn’t play,” he concluded.

Morgan played a huge role and put on a 143 run partnership along with Joe Root to help England win the first match with ease, with 16 balls to spare. Root was named the man of the match for his career best knock of 133 in 129 deliveries which consisted of 11 fours and one six.

However, Bangladesh would not feel too hard done with the loss and would definitely take a lot of positives from the game, especially in the batting department. Tamim Iqbal made a big statement with his swashbuckling century and will be looking to continue his good run of form when they come up against Australia in their next encounter.

Mushfiqur Rahim too played an exceptional knock but was dismissed immediately after Tamim, thus turning the match in England’s favour.

As far as Woakes’ injury is concerned, England will look to announce a replacement as soon as possible. Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, and Tymal Mills would be a few options they would be looking at.