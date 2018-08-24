Colin Munro's rise as a batsman

Colin Munro holds the record for second fastest fifty in the T20 Internationals

Colin Munro has proved to be an X-factor his team when required. Hailing from Auckland, he is as lethal as he is entertaining.

Here's looking at Colin Munro's rise from virtually an unknown commodity to Kiwi's premier batsman across limited overs format.

#1 Initial Years (2006-2014)

Colin Munro represented New Zealand in the U19 World Cup in 2006. However, it was a forgettable tournament for him. He made his domestic debut for Auckland in 2006. He played a vital role for Auckland in the 2011-12 season when he scored a century and three fifties for the side. The next season, he progressed further by scoring three centuries in six innings, including an unbeaten 269 off 252 balls against Wellington.

His impressive domestic performances were rewarded with a T20I cap against South Africa in 2012. He also made his Test and ODI debut both against South Africa in the same series. However, it was not a memorable series for him. He represented New Zealand in the 2014 World T20.

