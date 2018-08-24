Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Colin Munro's rise as a batsman

Debjyoti Bhakta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
402   //    24 Aug 2018, 19:18 IST

Enter captionColin Munro holds the record for second fastest fifty in the T20 Internationals.
Colin Munro holds the record for second fastest fifty in the T20 Internationals

Colin Munro has proved to be an X-factor his team when required. Hailing from Auckland, he is as lethal as he is entertaining.

Here's looking at Colin Munro's rise from virtually an unknown commodity to Kiwi's premier batsman across limited overs format.

#1 Initial Years (2006-2014)

Image result for colin munro 2014 world t20

Colin Munro represented New Zealand in the U19 World Cup in 2006. However, it was a forgettable tournament for him. He made his domestic debut for Auckland in 2006. He played a vital role for Auckland in the 2011-12 season when he scored a century and three fifties for the side. The next season, he progressed further by scoring three centuries in six innings, including an unbeaten 269 off 252 balls against Wellington.

His impressive domestic performances were rewarded with a T20I cap against South Africa in 2012. He also made his Test and ODI debut both against South Africa in the same series. However, it was not a memorable series for him. He represented New Zealand in the 2014 World T20.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Caribbean Premier League 2018 New Zealand Cricket Trinbago Knight Riders Colin Munro
Debjyoti Bhakta
CONTRIBUTOR
5 current players who are T20 stars across the world
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 9: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia...
RELATED STORY
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, 12th Match, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Stars :...
RELATED STORY
Hero CPL 2018 Teams, Format and Squads: Everything you...
RELATED STORY
Trinbago Knight Riders' All-time XI
RELATED STORY
Stats: Trinbago Knight Riders, St Lucia Stars equal world...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs :...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 12 | Sun, 19 Aug
JTA 182/5 (20.0 ov)
TTR 184/6 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 4 wickets
JTA VS TTR live score
Match 13 | Tue, 21 Aug
SLZ 69/10 (12.3 ov)
KIT 70/3 (7.4 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 7 wickets
SLZ VS KIT live score
Match 14 | Wed, 22 Aug
BTR 156/6 (20.0 ov)
JTA 154/3 (20.0 ov)
Barbados Tridents win by 2 runs
BTR VS JTA live score
Match 15 | Tomorrow, 01:00 AM
St Lucia Stars
Guyana Amazon Warriors
SLZ VS GAW preview
Match 16 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Barbados Tridents
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
BTR VS KIT preview
Match 17 | Sun, 26 Aug, 12:00 AM
St Lucia Stars
Jamaica Tallawahs
SLZ VS JTA preview
Match 18 | Sun, 26 Aug, 10:00 PM
Barbados Tridents
Trinbago Knight Riders
BTR VS TTR preview
Match 19 | Tue, 28 Aug, 10:00 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Guyana Amazon Warriors
KIT VS GAW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us